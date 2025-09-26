Pi Coin Price: Recent Collapse Tests Nerves Ahead of October Fed Decision

Few have felt the sting more than Pi Coin, which has lost more than 90% of its value since peaking near $3 earlier this year.

From Hype to Harsh Reality

Back in February, Pi Coin briefly looked unstoppable, rallying to highs even as other cryptocurrencies faltered. Fast forward to late September, and the token is now trading around $0.27, a collapse that underscores how quickly sentiment can evaporate in speculative corners of the market.

Macro Headwinds Fuel the Selloff

The retreat hasn’t happened in isolation. With gold smashing fresh records and stock markets absorbing heavy inflows, riskier bets like Pi Coin have been left behind. Investors appear to be bracing for economic turbulence by parking capital in traditional safe havens rather than volatile digital assets.

A Glimmer of Stability?

Despite the carnage, Pi has shown signs of holding its ground. The $0.27 level has acted as a soft floor, while Bitcoin itself appears to be consolidating after its plunge. If the market leader can steady, smaller coins like Pi could ride the wave of stabilization.

October in Focus

Attention now turns to monetary policy. Traders widely expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again in October, a move that could reignite appetite for higher-risk assets. Should that materialize, Pi Coin might have room for a rebound — though fragile sentiment means any recovery could just as easily give way to another leg down.

For now, Pi holders are left in limbo, watching both global markets and Bitcoin’s next move to determine whether September’s slide marks a turning point or just the beginning of more pain.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

