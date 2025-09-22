TLDR Pi Network has completed a major protocol upgrade from v19 to v23, bringing new features and functionalities for users. The upgrade includes the integration of Know-Your-Customer authorities to maintain a KYC-verified blockchain ecosystem. Pi Network introduced Fast Track KYC, using AI to speed up the verification process and improve accessibility. The Pi Network token [...] The post Pi Network Completes v23 Upgrade: Fast Track KYC and Token Insights appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Pi Network has completed a major protocol upgrade from v19 to v23, bringing new features and functionalities for users. The upgrade includes the integration of Know-Your-Customer authorities to maintain a KYC-verified blockchain ecosystem. Pi Network introduced Fast Track KYC, using AI to speed up the verification process and improve accessibility. The Pi Network token [...] The post Pi Network Completes v23 Upgrade: Fast Track KYC and Token Insights appeared first on CoinCentral.

Pi Network Completes v23 Upgrade: Fast Track KYC and Token Insights

By: Coincentral
2025/09/22 00:37
TLDR

  • Pi Network has completed a major protocol upgrade from v19 to v23, bringing new features and functionalities for users.
  • The upgrade includes the integration of Know-Your-Customer authorities to maintain a KYC-verified blockchain ecosystem.
  • Pi Network introduced Fast Track KYC, using AI to speed up the verification process and improve accessibility.
  • The Pi Network token has experienced a significant decline in value, now trading at around $0.35.
  • Analysts predict a potential rebound for the Pi Network token, with forecasts of it reaching up to $1.23.

The Pi Network has undergone significant changes in recent months. A protocol upgrade from v19 to v23 has now been completed. This upgrade brings new features, including enhanced control and functionality for users. The Testnet is now operating on the latest version, but an official confirmation from the Pi Network Core Team is still awaited.

Fast Track KYC Speeds Up Verification Process

The Pi Network Core Team has incorporated new Know-Your-Customer (KYC) authorities into the protocol. This integration aims to maintain a fully KYC-verified blockchain. Pi Network users will benefit from more secure and reliable verification processes. These changes highlight Pi Network’s commitment to improving the security and integrity of its ecosystem.

In addition to the integration of KYC authorities, the Pi Network has rolled out a new feature called Fast Track KYC. This solution leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up the verification process. With Fast Track KYC, users can expect faster processing times for their KYC applications.

The goal is to make the KYC process more accessible without compromising security standards. As the Pi Network continues to grow, these enhancements will play a vital role in its long-term success.

Pi Network Token May Reach $1.23 or Higher

Pi Network’s native token has experienced a decline in value over recent months. After peaking near $3 in February, the token now struggles at around $0.35. Despite this, the Pi Network community remains optimistic about the future.

Several analysts predict a potential rebound for the Pi Network token. Some forecast that the token could rise to $1.23, marking a significant increase. Others, such as the pro-PI commentator Moon Jeff, believe the asset could reach new heights above $3.

The post Pi Network Completes v23 Upgrade: Fast Track KYC and Token Insights appeared first on CoinCentral.

The post Pi Network Completes v23 Upgrade: Fast Track KYC and Token Insights appeared first on CoinCentral.
