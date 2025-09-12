Planning With Lighthouses - and Why You Need Delulu Goals

To-do lists are notorious: endless, guilt-inducing, and rarely connected to the bigger picture. A couple of years ago, I came across a framework called “Lighthouses” that replaced lists with something saner: milestones you can actually steer toward.
\ The idea is to map your next year as a series of beacons: you don’t need to see the whole coast; you just need to orient yourself toward the next light.
Here’s the breakdown:
\
\
\
\ The beauty of this framework is that it forces you to work backwards from the future, not forwards from the chaos of today. Each step shrinks the distance between “someday” and “right now.”
It reduces overwhelm. You stop carrying 40 tasks in your head and instead focus on the two or three that matter right now.
\
It builds momentum. Every time you check a near-term lighthouse, you prove to yourself you’re moving forward.
\
It’s flexible. If life shifts, you don’t throw away the map — you just adjust the beacons.
And then there’s the wildcard: the Delulu Lighthouse.
\ This is where you’re allowed to go wild. Write down the dream that feels absurd: villa in Miami, TED stage, Nobel Prize. It must still be humanly possible — but almost laughable from where you stand today.
\ Why? Because our brains are allergic to “reasonable” dreams. They need stretch goals to pull the imagination further than logic alone allows. Delulu lighthouses expand the horizon of what you consider achievable.
Over time, I realized the delulu lighthouse isn’t a gimmick. It can be strangely therapeutic:
It surfaces your true desires. Sometimes, the “realistic” goals you set aren’t actually yours. A hedge fund role and $400k salary might look good on paper, but if what you really want is a family-run hotel in Italy, no wonder you’re unmotivated. Delulu goals often dig out the real wants.
\
It shrinks the impossible. Plan step by step, and you’ll often find your delulu isn’t that delusional. In one year? Maybe impossible. In 5–10 years? Absolutely doable. My own “full delulu” lighthouses: becoming a UN goodwill ambassador and, yes, a Nobel Peace Prize. Ridiculous now — but entirely achievable if you break it into decades.
\
It helps you find role models. A clear lighthouse makes it easier to spot people already there. You can study their path, borrow strategies, and even ask them for advice. Humans are more accessible than we think.
\
It makes realistic goals feel easier. Set against a delulu lighthouse, your ordinary goals lose their intimidation factor. Closing three clients suddenly looks simple when you’ve already envisioned standing on a TED stage.
\
It aligns your inner child with your adult self. Wild goals often surface childhood dreams — the dealership in LA, the art career, the life by the sea. Reconciling those with your current adult plans removes hidden sabotage and unlocks more energy to act.
\
It works like scenario planning. In strategy, you often see three paths: pessimistic, realistic, and optimistic. The delulu lighthouse acts as the “ideal.” Even if life pulls you off course, you’ll land closer to it than you would if you’d only aimed for the “safe” middle.
To make the framework less abstract, here are three quick scenarios — each showing both the realistic and the delulu lighthouse paths.
Realistic path
\ Delulu path
Realistic path
\ Delulu path
Realistic path
\ Delulu path
\ Note: these examples only show you one goal at a time, with one exemplary action to complete. But actual lighthouses are far more elaborate:
\
Delulu lighthouses aren’t about deluding yourself. They’re about permission — to imagine without limits, and then to test if those limits were real in the first place.
\ So, what’s your delulu lighthouse right now? And what’s the one small, non-delusional step you can take toward it today?