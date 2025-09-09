Plasma has hired three new senior executives

PANews reported on September 9th that Blockworks has announced that Plasma, the upcoming Layer 1 blockchain network built specifically for stablecoins, has hired three new senior executives. The startup has hired Murat Firart, the founder of BiLira, a Turkish cryptocurrency exchange and issuer of a stablecoin pegged to the Turkish lira, as Head of Product; Adam Jacobs, formerly of FTX and later of Canadian fintech company Nuvei, as Head of Global Payments; and Usmann Khan, ranked sixth on the cryptocurrency bug bounty platform ImmuneFi, as Head of Protocol Security. Plasma has not yet publicly announced a date for its mainnet launch.

