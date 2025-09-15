Polkadot DAO passes proposal to cap total DOT supply at 2.1 billion

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to Cointelegraph, the Polkadot Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) passed Referendum Proposal No. 1710 with 81% support. The proposal aims to cap the total supply of DOT tokens at 2.1 billion. This move replaces the current model of issuing 120 million DOTs annually with no total cap, and will reduce the speed of token issuance by gradually reducing the issuance of new DOTs every two years.

