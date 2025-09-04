Polymarket Cleared to Launch in the U.S. After CFTC Green Light

By: Coincentral
2025/09/04 21:39
TLDR

  • Polymarket has been cleared to launch in the U.S. following a CFTC no-action position.
  • After federal investigations, Polymarket acquired QCX to expand its U.S. presence.
  • The platform saw a 44% increase in new markets launched in July 2025.
  • High-profile investments from Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk highlight Polymarket’s rising influence.

Polymarket, the crypto-based prediction platform, has received approval to return to the U.S. market following a decision by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The platform, known for offering crypto betting on events, was previously forced to operate outside the U.S. due to federal scrutiny. However, with this latest ruling, Polymarket is now cleared to operate within the U.S. under specific conditions.

Polymarket Return to the U.S. Market

Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan announced on social media that the platform has received the green light to go live in the U.S. following a positive ruling from the CFTC.

The decision was made by the CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk, which decided to take a “no-action position” regarding Polymarket’s swap data reporting and recordkeeping requirements.

The CFTC’s no-action letter means the agency will not take enforcement action against Polymarket for not meeting certain regulatory requirements, particularly regarding reporting data related to binary options and variable payout contracts. This decision allows the platform to move forward with its U.S. launch, providing a significant boost to Polymarket’s ability to operate within the country.

Legal Challenges and Federal Investigations

Earlier this year, Polymarket faced scrutiny from U.S. regulators, and both the CFTC and the U.S. Department of Justice launched investigations into whether the platform was allowing U.S. residents to place bets on its platform. These investigations were dropped in July without any charges being filed.

After the investigation ended, Polymarket announced it would re-enter the U.S. market by acquiring derivatives exchange QCX. The acquisition paved the way for Polymarket to resume its operations in the U.S., under new regulatory conditions.

This move follows a pattern seen with other crypto platforms, where regulatory clarity allows businesses to comply with U.S. laws and re-establish operations. Polymarket’s return represents an important milestone for the company, which had previously seen significant growth during the 2024 U.S. presidential election, thanks to its unique offering in prediction markets.

Rise of Polymarket and Its Growing Influence

Since its initial rise, Polymarket has become a prominent platform in the world of crypto-based prediction markets. The platform allows users to bet on outcomes of real-world events, ranging from politics to financial markets.

Following Polymarket’s legal challenges earlier this year, the platform experienced a surge in new markets. In July 2025, Polymarket saw over 11,500 new markets launched, representing a 44% increase from the previous month.

Polymarket’s model of offering decentralized betting markets has found favor among crypto enthusiasts, investors, and even high-profile individuals. Notably, Donald Trump Jr. invested in the platform and joined its advisory board, while Elon Musk’s company, X, also announced a partnership with the platform. These strategic alliances have increased Polymarket’s profile and solidified its place in the growing crypto space.

