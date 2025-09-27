The post Portland Trail Blazers Scoot Henderson Suffers Hamstring Tear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PORTLAND, OREGON – JANUARY 16: Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after a basket during the first half against the LA Clippers at Moda Center on January 16, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has suffered a torn hamstring the team announced earlier today. This injury was suffered during a team workout and is expected to sideline him between 4-8 weeks. With training camp mere days away, this is a brutal blow to the Trail Blazers, and a huge hindrance on Henderson going into his third season. Henderson was expected to finally put everything together this season, after a pretty mundane start to his career. Last season, specifically in the second half of the season, Henderson began to show growth as a scorer, and he began to look more comfortable on the court overall as well. Now with this injury potentially sidelining him until a few weeks into November, it puts a pause on his development. With Portland bringing Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard back this offseason, Henderson would finally have some real veteran leadership ahead of him. Lillard is going to be out for the entire season with injury but his presence in the locker room and on the sideline could help Henderson as he looks to take the next step in his career. This injury could also have lasting effects on Henderson this season, as hamstring injuries are known to linger. He could return to the court and still have to play cautiously in fear of aggravating his injury all over again. This news… The post Portland Trail Blazers Scoot Henderson Suffers Hamstring Tear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PORTLAND, OREGON – JANUARY 16: Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after a basket during the first half against the LA Clippers at Moda Center on January 16, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has suffered a torn hamstring the team announced earlier today. This injury was suffered during a team workout and is expected to sideline him between 4-8 weeks. With training camp mere days away, this is a brutal blow to the Trail Blazers, and a huge hindrance on Henderson going into his third season. Henderson was expected to finally put everything together this season, after a pretty mundane start to his career. Last season, specifically in the second half of the season, Henderson began to show growth as a scorer, and he began to look more comfortable on the court overall as well. Now with this injury potentially sidelining him until a few weeks into November, it puts a pause on his development. With Portland bringing Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard back this offseason, Henderson would finally have some real veteran leadership ahead of him. Lillard is going to be out for the entire season with injury but his presence in the locker room and on the sideline could help Henderson as he looks to take the next step in his career. This injury could also have lasting effects on Henderson this season, as hamstring injuries are known to linger. He could return to the court and still have to play cautiously in fear of aggravating his injury all over again. This news…

Portland Trail Blazers Scoot Henderson Suffers Hamstring Tear

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:29
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009872-41.63%
Lagrange
LA$0.37883+4.79%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9029-3.46%
TornadoCash
TORN$11.908+6.53%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.03501-0.90%

PORTLAND, OREGON – JANUARY 16: Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after a basket during the first half against the LA Clippers at Moda Center on January 16, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has suffered a torn hamstring the team announced earlier today. This injury was suffered during a team workout and is expected to sideline him between 4-8 weeks. With training camp mere days away, this is a brutal blow to the Trail Blazers, and a huge hindrance on Henderson going into his third season.

Henderson was expected to finally put everything together this season, after a pretty mundane start to his career. Last season, specifically in the second half of the season, Henderson began to show growth as a scorer, and he began to look more comfortable on the court overall as well. Now with this injury potentially sidelining him until a few weeks into November, it puts a pause on his development.

With Portland bringing Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard back this offseason, Henderson would finally have some real veteran leadership ahead of him. Lillard is going to be out for the entire season with injury but his presence in the locker room and on the sideline could help Henderson as he looks to take the next step in his career.

This injury could also have lasting effects on Henderson this season, as hamstring injuries are known to linger. He could return to the court and still have to play cautiously in fear of aggravating his injury all over again. This news is a huge blow to Henderson, and the Trail Blazers plans for him this season.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikaibruce/2025/09/26/portland-trail-blazers-scoot-henderson-suffers-hamstring-tear/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

The post Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is poised to further its continuous development with the introduction of the Fusaka upgrade, earmarked for early December. The timeline was disclosed during a recent All Core Developers Consensus call, revealing plans to elevate the blockchain’s capacity and efficiency. Continue Reading:Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-sets-december-date-for-fusaka-upgrade
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009854-41.72%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3883+4.94%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007419-1.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 21:41
Share
Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

Taiko and Chainlink Data Streams to deliver secure, high-speed onchain data by empowering next-generation DeFi protocols and institutional-grade adoption.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001494-2.67%
Taiko
TAIKO$0.3611+6.26%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:10
Share
NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

The NYDFS urges financial institutions to integrate blockchain analytics tools into compliance programs.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00489-10.27%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 14:56
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

FTX to Dispense $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Repayments This Month

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy