President Lula Frees Two Civil Servants to Attend Top Crypto Event in Panama

Brazil is becoming more crypto-intensive, with President Lula appointing two civil servants to the Western Hemisphere Cryptocurrency Meeting in Panama.

Brazil has Maria Fernanda Modesto Guimarães Lisboa of Piauí and Betina Alves Teixeira of Goiases to represent it at the Fourth Meeting of the Western Hemisphere Cryptocurrency Working Group, according to the official decree published on September 19, 2025.

This is happening in Panama City, September 22 through to the 26th of September, 2025, and is aimed at promoting the development of crypto-related policy and partnership in the Americas.

This name emphasizes the willingness of Brazil to participate in the dynamic digital asset arena.

The Brazilian government, led by Lula, is striving to establish Brazilian dominance over cryptocurrencies and cooperation at a hemispheric level.

Those two civil servants, involved in the international gathering, will be working under the National Secretariat of Public Security under the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

They will not cost the government anything, including traveling expenses, which will only enhance the significance of this international gathering.

Broadening Brazil’s Crypto Agenda

Brazil has been slowly developing its policy towards the regulation of cryptocurrencies. The existing administration has realized the disruptive power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

During his campaign, President Lula demanded regulatory systems that would work in line with the international regulations and policies against money laundering to better regulate digital assets.

The Panama incident gives Brazil an opportunity to cooperate with other nations within the Western Hemisphere.

It is focused on enhancing policies, exchanging best practices, and potentially organizing actions against criminal activities in the crypto realm.

Lula is sending two civil servants from the general security sector, signaling Brazil’s determination to be a very vocal participant in regional cryptocurrency formation.

A Strategic Move Amid Rising Crypto Adoption

The shift by Brazil occurs because most nations are becoming more concerned with cryptocurrencies, both regulation-wise and economically.

The interest shown by the government toward crypto markets is strategic, considering the number of companies in Brazil that already possess digital assets exceeding 12,000.

Panama is an important event in establishing international agreements, and the involvement of Brazil in Panama is a sign of the larger South American adoption of blockchain development.

The government’s participation in such international meetings indicates what could happen in the future, as the country may introduce new policies.

Since Brazil is an active participant, it might lead to the introduction of new policies and structures that can lead to additional investments and protection of risks.

