PSG Partners With Rematch To Drive Unique User-Generated U.S. Content

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 06:42
PSG Academy U.S.

Fans can now use Rematch to collect and share user-generated sports highlights. The French company just signed a partnership deal with PSG’s U.S. academies.

Courtesy of Rematch

Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) U.S. academies are partnering with community-driven sports highlight platform Rematch to allow their communities to capture and share unique content from games across the country.

The partnership will integrate Rematch into the PSG Academy ecosystem and allow for social media collaborations. As part of the agreement, “Rematch will organize and share the best highlights from across the [PSG] academies for each individual use on a weekly basis. In turn, the PSG Academy brand will be embedded on all captured and shared content from academy competitions and training.”

The agreement begins this fall and will include six of PSG academies: Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, and Phoenix. There was even strong interest from PSG’s academy in British Columbia, but the Rematch app is not yet operational in Canada, so that agreement will not be finalized until 2026.

Rematch U.S. CEO Hanna Howard says this partnership will “unlock access to content that most academies and clubs don’t have.” The highlights will be user-generated, from the sidelines, without the need for a videographer.

What is Rematch?

Rematch is a French company founded in 2019. It allows sports fans to effortlessly capture highlights and provides “a dedicated social platform where highlights can be viewed and shared-so every player, every game, every highlight can be seen and celebrated.”

Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes

Unlike traditional videography, which requires a camera, a full match recording, and then hours of video editing to deliver a highlights package, Rematch’s software allows fans to live the memorable moment in real-time and then go back and capture it on camera. Using a specialized AI-powered rewind software, fans using the Rematch app just need to hit record after the goal, basket, or try is scored, and the app will automatically capture the preceding fifteen to twenty seconds of action, giving the user a high-quality, ready-made highlight clip.

User-generated content is at the tips of fans fingers with Rematch.

Courtesy of Rematch

The app was popularized in the French grassroots sports market before launching in the U.S. Since 2019, Rematch has partnered with the French Federations for basketball, soccer, handball, rugby, and others, and has had over 700 million highlights views.

Rematch launched in January 2025 in the U.S. In its first six months, Rematch videos have had roughly 10.5 million views across social media platforms, and the app is expected to eclipse more than 10,000 users by the end of August.

With more than 2,000 total games filmed and 22,000 highlights captured, the app is democratizing sports visibility, allowing the best moments across all youth sports to be watched.

In the company’s own words, “Rematch is a movement to celebrate participation, connect communities, and open new opportunities for sponsors and organizations to engage a passionate sports audience.”

PSG Partnership and the Future of Rematch

Rematch launched in the U.S. with a focus on youth soccer before successfully expanding into basketball. The app is looking to add more sports, notably volleyball and American football, and even had a brief beta trial with Major League Rugby.

The partnership with PSG’s U.S. academies was the product of mutual connections. Rematch pitched its offering to the Parisian powerhouse back in April. As Howard recalls, “they really took a liking to it.” It helped that there was also a French connection.

For what Howard describes as “a significant discount,” the six PSG academies will receive access to user-generated content that can enhance the club’s brand visibility in the U.S. The app has no cost, which means parents and casual fans can easily download it. Recording is so simple that any fan with a smartphone can do it. From there, Rematch will review all the captured content, tailor highlight videos, and upload them to social media with club branding.

Howard also says there will be opportunities for brand collaborations. Rematch will provide the academies (and any partner entity) with performance metrics of different posts, monthly reports on involvement, and will even spotlight parents who post the most high-performing content as a way of providing inter-academy gamification.

Rematch remains hyper-focused on celebrating highlights regardless of sporting level or competition. The company is developing a premium version of the app, which will cost users $4.99 a month and will allow fans to capture videos in 4k or 1080p and will provide filters that remove camera shake, distracting audio, and customized video length — at the moment, soccer highlights default to 15 seconds.

The low monthly fee is part of Rematch’s efforts to remain appealing to the widest possible user base. As Howard says, “We are really determined to maintain accessibility for parents.” The partnership with PSG is just the beginning. Rematch is open to the possibility of partnering with professional leagues and clubs, just as it did with MLR. In the age of content creation, this is a chance for all fans to actively celebrate their sports.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/vitascarosella/2025/08/20/psg-partners-with-rematch-to-drive-unique-user-generated-us-content/

