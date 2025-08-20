Puffer Finance's official website and social media have been hacked. It is recommended to temporarily suspend all interactions.

By: PANews
2025/08/20 10:29
Puffer
PUFFER$0.2073-2.07%

PANews reported on August 20th that the official Puffer Finance (puffer.fi) website and social media channels have been compromised by hackers, according to security firm PeckShieldAlert. Users are being warned not to access related apps or official channels. The team is currently investigating the cause of the incident and recommends temporarily suspending all interaction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
