Pump.fun Creators Earn $2.1M After Fee Model Update

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 01:45
Key Highlights

  • Pump.fun creators earned $2.1M in fees within just 24 hours
  • New Dynamic Fees V1 lowers commissions as capitalization rises
  • Small streamers say they now earn more than on Twitch or Kick

Pump.fun Creators Earn $2.1M in a Day With Project Ascend

Memecoin creators on pump.fun earned more than $2.1 million in fees within 24 hours, fueled by the launch of Project Ascend, a new incentive model aiming to make the platform’s token economy more sustainable.

Fees Surge Under Dynamic Fees V1

According to Dune Analytics, total commissions distributed to creators reached $3.26 million — a significant increase compared to the day before. The jump coincided with the rollout of Dynamic Fees V1, which lowers commission rates as project value grows.

Source: Dune Analytics

For example, projects with a capitalization between 420–1,470 SOL ($87,740–$307,080) face a 0.95% fee, while those with 88,400–93,330 SOL ($18.4–$19.5M) see fees drop to just 0.1%.

The pump.fun team unveiled Project Ascend on September 2, describing it as a system designed to boost developer royalties by up to tenfold. The new model now applies across all projects on the platform.

Driving Growth for New Creators

While fees for the protocol and liquidity providers remain the same, every memecoin transaction now incorporates the new structure. Beyond pricing shifts, pump.fun says Project Ascend is meant to attract creators outside the traditional crypto scene.

Streamer Jytol, an early user of pump.fun, also praised the impact: “The new model changes everything for small creators. I can build with just a small community and still earn more than what Twitch or Kick would provide in a year. It feels like we finally have a platform that rewards us properly.”

Pump.fun plans to expand Project Ascend further, hinting at new features and upgrades to strengthen its broader ecosystem.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10869/pump-fun-creators-earn-2-1-m-in-24-hours-after-project-ascend-launch

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum is more than digital money—it’s a decentralized platform designed for smart contracts and applications. Unlike Bitcoin’s UTXO model, Ethereum uses accounts, enabling faster transactions, programmable contracts, and gas fees to manage computation. With its Turing-complete language and Ethereum Virtual Machine, it functions like a global computer that minimizes censorship and third-party risks, laying the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
