Pump.fun Trading Volume Tops $1B as Memecoins Rally in September

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 05:35
FUNToken
FUN$0.009535+2.17%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010901-1.03%
alon
ALON$0.006535-6.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08804+2.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.15524+3.38%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007954-6.41%

Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pumpfun recorded more than $1 billion in daily trading volume Monday as the sector extended its September rally.

Data from decentralized exchange (DEX) Jupiter showed Pump.fun processed $942 million in transaction volume on Sunday before topping $1.02 billion on Monday. 

The surge came as the broader memecoin market cap spiked, climbing to $83 billion on Sunday and holding above $80 billion on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing, the memecoin sector’s overall market cap was $76 billion. 

The $83 billion figure marked a 30-day high for the sector and neared the $85 billion market cap it reached on July 23. 

Pump.fun volume data. Source: Jupiter

Pump.fun’s DeFi metrics show a positive trajectory

Data from the decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator DefiLlama showed that Pump.fun’s total value locked (TVL), a key metric that measures the value of assets deposited in a protocol’s smart contracts, continued to rise. On Sunday, Pump.fun’s TVL reached a high of $334 million for the first time. 

Total value locked of the Pump.fun protocol. Source: DefiLlama

DefiLlama data also showed that Pump.fun surpassed the perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid in revenue for two consecutive days, ranking third in 24-hour revenue among DeFi protocols, behind stablecoin projects Circle and Tether. 

Pump.fun’s growth comes as the platform continues to push its livestreaming product. On Monday, the protocol said it paid out $4 million in creator rewards. The protocol said most of the funds went to first-time creators. 

Source: Pump.fun 

Pump.fun creator Alon also recently claimed that the platform’s livestreaming feature “flipped” Rumble in the average number of concurrent livestreams.

The Pump.fun co-founder said they were inching at 1% of Twitch’s market share and 10% of Kick’s market share. “We’re nibbling on their lunch,” Alon wrote. 

While the Pump.fun co-founder made bold claims, the data could not be verified through third-party data platforms. 

Related: K9 Finance offers $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium exploit

Broader memecoin momentum 

The Pump.fun breakout coincided with renewed enthusiasm across the memecoin sector. Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price rose on Friday even though the launch of a US-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to the memecoin was delayed.

CoinMarketCap data shows that the memecoin has seen a modest 11% gain in the last seven days. 

Apart from Dogecoin, other memecoin tokens like Memecore (M), Moo Deng (MOODENG), and DORA (DORA) saw double-digit percentage gains in the last week. 

Magazine: Thailand’s ‘Big Secret’ crypto hack, Chinese developer’s RWA tokens: Asia Express

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/pumpfun-trading-volume-1b-memecoin-rally-september?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

UK and US to Align Crypto Cooperation and Regulations

UK and US to Align Crypto Cooperation and Regulations

The post UK and US to Align Crypto Cooperation and Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US and the UK are now ready to declare a closer cooperation on crypto deals, and these include stablecoins. The move follows a high-level meeting between UK chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent in London. UK Seeks Closer US Ties on Crypto Cooperation as Trump Pushes Industry Growth According to a Financial Times report, the US-UK talks focused heavily on cooperation regarding regulatory frameworks for crypto and capital markets. Industry figures from Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, Bank of America, and Barclays were present at the discussions. Officials said the meeting underscored the “huge opportunity” for Britain regarding digital assets as the Trump administration continues to express support for the sector. That momentum is evident in a move by the US government to issue GDP data on blockchain. It shows Washington’s push to include blockchain into its core economic reporting. The agreement was organized swiftly after crypto industry groups urged the UK government to include blockchain and stablecoins in any deal with the US. The request was made ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain. The push reflects growing concern that UK firms are falling behind American rivals due to cautious regulation. British officials stressed that closer regulatory alignment would give UK companies better access to the world’s deepest capital markets. Reeves said crypto cooperation could also draw greater US investment into the UK, at a time when several London-listed firms are moving to US exchanges for higher valuations. Crypto firms in Britain fear that hesitation is stalling innovation and driving talent overseas. UK Looks to Test Crypto and Blockchain Projects With the US The meeting also explored developing joint digital securities sandboxes to test blockchain use in finance. This idea had been proposed earlier by US Securities and Exchange commissioner Hester Peirce. A shared…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.624+1.24%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014893-4.97%
Movement
MOVE$0.1288+2.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 04:56
Share
Portal To Bitcoin: PTB Emerges As The Key To Revolutionize BTC Exposure – See Why

Portal To Bitcoin: PTB Emerges As The Key To Revolutionize BTC Exposure – See Why

Bitcoin has long been celebrated as the digital gold, a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, and a reliable store of value. Portal To Bitcoin (PTB) is being recognized as one of the most transformative innovations in the crypto space. By serving as a direct gateway to Bitcoin’s liquidity, PTB bridges gaps that have long limited adoption and accessibility. Why Portal To Bitcoin Is A True Revolution Investor in crypto and blockchain, BATMAN, has identified Portal To Bitcoin as a transformative force in the crypto landscape. PTB is a decentralized protocol that is fundamentally changing the BTC exposure dynamic. According to the BATMAN post on X, PTB is a game changer, and it’s the essential key to unlocking a new era for BTC and the broader decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Related Reading: Norway Sovereign Wealth Fund’s Indirect Bitcoin Exposure Reaches Over $860M The expert asserts that PTB allows seamless connection of Bitcoin to DeFi by providing a suite of products, making it more liquid and accessible than ever before. The protocol operates on a trust-minimized model, where there are no custodians, no wrapped tokens, only pure trust, and minimized access with Bitcoin. Meanwhile, this will enable every player to use their Bitcoin globally, without having to rely on gatekeepers or centralized entities. BATMAN concludes that this is what the ethos of BTC has always been about: permissions, trustless, and decentralized finance. Thus, any product that improves BTC utility in a way that respects its foundational principles should be welcomed. Diversification Beyond Land And Real Estate While the exposure to Bitcoin is being revolutionized around the world, financial analyst Gichuki Kahome has made a compelling case for including BTC in a diversified investment portfolio, specifically for Kenyan investors. Kahome advises allocating a 5-10% portion of a portfolio to BTC, viewing the flagship asset not as a speculative gamble but as a strategic long-term holding. Related Reading: Bitcoin Investors Are Back In The Market—Why A Momentum-Driven Rally May Be Near The advisor’s perspective is based on the idea that BTC offers low correlation with traditional investments such as land and real estate, making it an ideal tool for better diversification. Kahome noted that BTC has averaged an astonishing 82% annual return in the last 10 years. While performance is not a guarantee of future results, he anticipates that Bitcoin will continue to deliver strong returns, with an expected average of 30% per annum in the next decade. Furthermore, the expert has underscored Bitcoin’s financial prowess. According to the expert, BTC is a superior hedge against the weakening of fiat currencies, particularly mentioning the Kenyan Shilling (KES) and the US Dollar (USD). He further states that BTC is digital gold, and it is a better store of value than gold itself. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
NEAR
NEAR$2.719+3.65%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04817+2.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.06407+1.34%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/17 05:00
Share
UNDP to Launch Government Blockchain Academy in 2025

UNDP to Launch Government Blockchain Academy in 2025

UNDP to launch Government Blockchain Academy in 2025, offering tech training to public institutions for transparent and inclusive governance. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is preparing to launch the Government Blockchain Academy in 2025. The intended new initiative will assist the public sector in improving its knowledge and use of blockchain, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, […] The post UNDP to Launch Government Blockchain Academy in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01817-2.20%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06926+9.26%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

UK and US to Align Crypto Cooperation and Regulations

Portal To Bitcoin: PTB Emerges As The Key To Revolutionize BTC Exposure – See Why

UNDP to Launch Government Blockchain Academy in 2025

Shocking U.S. Stock Market Dip: What Does It Mean for Investors?

Bitcoin mining aandelen stijgen, maar dat komt niet door wat je verwacht