TLDR PayPal expands its PYUSD stablecoin to eight new blockchains including Tron and Avalanche. The integration uses LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra bridge for improved interoperability. Berachain and Flow’s existing versions will upgrade to the new PYUSD0 token. PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin is now available on Stellar, targeting users in developing countries. PYUSD continues to grow despite competition [...] The post PYUSD Stablecoin Now on Tron, Avalanche, and Six Other Chains appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR PayPal expands its PYUSD stablecoin to eight new blockchains including Tron and Avalanche. The integration uses LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra bridge for improved interoperability. Berachain and Flow’s existing versions will upgrade to the new PYUSD0 token. PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin is now available on Stellar, targeting users in developing countries. PYUSD continues to grow despite competition [...] The post PYUSD Stablecoin Now on Tron, Avalanche, and Six Other Chains appeared first on CoinCentral.

PYUSD Stablecoin Now on Tron, Avalanche, and Six Other Chains

By: Coincentral
2025/09/20 06:09
SIX
SIX$0.02194+0.09%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06436-8.43%
Triathon
GROW$0.0595-2.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-7.18%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3988-5.43%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00583-4.42%

TLDR

  • PayPal expands its PYUSD stablecoin to eight new blockchains including Tron and Avalanche.
  • The integration uses LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra bridge for improved interoperability.
  • Berachain and Flow’s existing versions will upgrade to the new PYUSD0 token.
  • PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin is now available on Stellar, targeting users in developing countries.
  • PYUSD continues to grow despite competition from major stablecoins like Tether and USDC.
  • PayPal’s latest expansion aims to enhance its presence in the global crypto market.

PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin is expanding to eight new blockchains. This move includes Tron, Avalanche, and six others. LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra bridge will support this expansion. The update aims to make PYUSD more interoperable across the crypto ecosystem.

PayPal’s Integration with Stargate Hydra Bridge

The expansion brings PYUSD to new blockchains including Aptos, Abstract, Ink, Sei, and Stable. Berachain and Flow’s current permissionless versions of the coin will also upgrade to PYUSD0. LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra will serve as the interface for these transfers.

LayerZero’s technology will enable minting, burning, and deployment of the PYUSD0 token. This update makes the token fully fungible with the original PYUSD, ensuring seamless interoperability. As a result, PYUSD can move freely between multiple blockchains.

The goal is to bring PayPal’s stablecoin to more users, particularly those who operate outside traditional financial infrastructure. LayerZero CEO Bryan Pellegrino said, “This integration highlights the start of a global financial market that transcends borders.”

In addition to the new integrations, PayPal has expanded PYUSD to Stellar. Stellar’s low fees and five-second transaction finality make it ideal for crypto users in developing countries. The expansion also targets people looking to save in US dollars.

PayPal’s stablecoin launched in August 2023 and has since become a major player in the market. However, its market cap of $1.3 billion still places it behind rivals like Tether and USDC. Despite this, PayPal’s PYUSD is gaining traction due to its wide support across various blockchains.

PayPal Continues to Compete with Major Stablecoins

Tether and USDC dominate the stablecoin market, with market caps of $171.2 billion and $74.3 billion, respectively. USDT supports 12 blockchains, while USDC runs on 25 different chains. Despite this, PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin is making significant strides.

The stablecoin market continues to grow rapidly, with the U.S. Treasury projecting it could reach $2 trillion by 2028. PayPal’s ongoing efforts to expand PYUSD across multiple blockchains show its commitment to becoming a key player.a

The post PYUSD Stablecoin Now on Tron, Avalanche, and Six Other Chains appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

PANews reported on September 18th that in response to the discussion about the waiting time for staking, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said: "Staking means taking on the solemn responsibility of defending the blockchain. Exit resistance is part of the protocol. This is not to say that the current staking queue design is optimal, but to say that if the relevant parameter settings are naively reduced, the credibility of the chain will be greatly reduced from the perspective of those nodes that are not often online." Data from the validatorqueue website shows that as of now, the number of ETH in the Ethereum PoS network exit queue is 2,496,141, with a waiting time of approximately 43 days and 8 hours. During the same period, the number of ETH waiting to be activated is 464,626, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 8 days and 2 hours.
Particl
PART$0.2047-1.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,469.8-3.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001844-5.72%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:39
Share
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5268-5.55%
Pi Network
PI$0.35326-2.10%
VeChain
VET$0.02499-4.43%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Share
Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Metaplanet, Japan's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has completed a massive $1.4 billion fundraising round and launched new subsidiaries in Miami and Tokyo. The Tokyo-listed company more than doubled its initial fundraising target, attracting major institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds.
Union
U$0.014713+2.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08583-3.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.16038-3.50%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

XRP, Cardano, PEPE Stalling; Pepeto Emerges Q4’s Best Crypto To Buy Now