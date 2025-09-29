Qian Zhimin Faces Trial for UK’s Largest Bitcoin Laundering Case

- Qian Zhimin trial tests cross-border crypto asset enforcement.
- Involves $6B laundering and Ponzi scheme activities.
- Chinese and UK authorities engage in judicial cooperation.
Qian Zhimin, key suspect in the UK’s largest Bitcoin money laundering case, began her trial on September 29, 2025, at Southwark Crown Court in London.
The trial represents a pivotal moment for international cooperation in digital asset law enforcement, highlighting challenges in asset recovery and coordination across jurisdictions.
$6B Fraud Case Highlights Cross-Border Crypto Regulation
Qian Zhimin, known by aliases Yadi Zhang and Huahua, is central to ongoing legal discussions in London and China. The focus rests on alleged RMB 43 billion fraud and laundering operations.
The trial involves testimonies from Chinese officials and video-linked victim statements. This underscores demands for robust legal measures.
Bitcoin Market Impact Amid Ongoing Trial
Did you know? The Qian Zhimin case underscores global enforcement in crypto crimes, comparable to the landmark PlusToken scandal, indicating intensified regulation efforts across major jurisdictions.
Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $112,136.45, with a market cap of $2.23 trillion. Dominating 57.81% of the crypto market, and recently noted a 2.34% 24-hour price rise, based on CoinMarketCap data.Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:24 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
Coincu research team suggests increased regulatory scrutiny following Qian Zhimin’s trial could encourage enhanced compliance protocols for international crypto trade and security frameworks.
