Qianxun Technology will acquire Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million

PANews reported on September 17 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Qianxun Technology announced that it has signed a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding on potential acquisitions, and will acquire 100% of the equity of Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million. The latter's founding team mainly came from Tencent. In 2020, they participated in the establishment of Tencent Hong Kong's virtual bank Fusion Bank, exploring blockchain finance, digital assets and other scenarios. The founder, Mr. Cai Yige, graduated from the Computer Department of Nanjing University and joined Tencent in September 2004. He has served as director of QQ membership business, reading, and animation business, and general manager of Tencent's blockchain business.

