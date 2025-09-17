R0AR Announces Launch of BuyBack Vault, Offering New Incentives by Bringing 1R0R to R0AR Chain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:14
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

R0AR, a next-generation blockchain ecosystem seeking to unite DeFi, NFTs, and community-driven innovation, has made a bold move following an official announcement today.

According to the announcement, the R0AR ecosystem has disclosed the launch of the R0AR BuyBack Vault, a game-changing initiative designed to supercharge community participation and reward early movers.

While the innovation also focuses on accelerating the growth of the R0AR Chain, the launch of the ROAR BuyBack Vault marks the first of five strategic announcements rolling out over the next five weeks, each designed to throw gas on the fire of community energy, ecosystem participation, and chain adoption.

According to the announcement, the BuyBack Vault presents an exceptional opportunity for the R0AR community, offering a minimum of 1% above market value for 1R0R tokens, with potential for higher rates depending on the conditions.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Furthermore, it would allow wallets transferring assets to the R0AR Chain to become eligible for upcoming airdrops, platform rewards, and gated benefits.

In addition to this, participants who did not engage in the 1R0R pre-sale, Executive R0AR Society NFT mint, DeFi programs, or early Node offerings may still qualify as early adopters ahead of the R0AR Chain reaching its initial 10,000-user milestone.

Nonetheless, it is essential to note that the BuyBack Vault aims to enhance the structural and transactional strength of the R0AR Chain by incentivizing total value locked (TVL) and promoting broader participation.

Also, the initiative focuses on building value directly within the R0AR infrastructure rather than conducting token repurchases on external networks. Notably, the BuyBack Vault is one of several forthcoming developments, with future updates expected to introduce new token burn mechanisms and expanded ecosystem integrations designed to support long-term functionality and visibility.

While the BuyBack Vault seeks to fuel the growth engine of R0AR directly, it depletes the supply of 1R0R on the open market, grows TVL on R0AR Chain, and drives visibility and community hype, setting the stage for exponential growth.

Speaking on the major development, Dustin Hedrick, chief technology officer of ROAR, said;

“The BuyBack Vault is about more than buying tokens—it’s about rewarding loyalty, strengthening our foundation, and proving to the world that the R0AR Chain is here to dominate. Participation is the key to growth, and we’re rewarding it at every level.” 


Source: https://zycrypto.com/r0ar-announces-launch-of-buyback-vault-offering-new-incentives-by-bringing-1r0r-to-r0ar-chain/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
