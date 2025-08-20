Radiant Capital hacker doubles $53M stash via ETH trading

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 14:57
NEAR
NEAR$2.483-0.99%
Threshold
T$0.01606-1.35%
Binance Coin
BNB$834.21-0.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014+0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021893-0.06%
Octavia
VIA$0.0166+12.16%
Ethereum
ETH$4,234.84-0.48%

The hacker behind last year’s $53 million Radiant Capital exploit has nearly doubled the value of the stolen funds through a well-timed Ethereum trading strategy.

Summary

  • The Radiant Capital hacker increased stolen funds from $53M to $94M through ETH and DAI trading.
  • The October 2024 attack exploited Radiant’s multisig wallet using macOS malware.
  • Attribution points to North Korea-linked AppleJeus, with little chance of recovery.

According to on-chain analyst EmberCN’s Aug. 19 X post, the hacker had earlier sold 9,631 Ethereum (ETH) at an average of $4,562 for 43.9 million Dai (DAI), only to buy back 2,109.5 ETH for $8.64 million DAI once prices pulled back to $4,096.

The wallet now holds 14,436 ETH and 35.29 million DAI, a portfolio worth $94.63 million. This represents a gain of more than $41 million over the initial value of the stolen funds. Blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain noted that the decision to keep most of the assets in ETH during its rally played a major role in the increased balance.

From $53 million heist to $94 million stash

The October 2024 breach of Radiant Capital, a multi-chain decentralized finance protocol, was one of the most damaging attacks of the year. By compromising the multisignature wallet of its core team through a macOS-specific malware called INLETDRIFT, the attacker siphoned tokens from lending pools on Arbitrum (ARB) and BNB (BNB) Chain. 

At the time, the stolen assets were quickly converted into 21,957 ETH, then valued at about $53 million when Ethereum was trading near $2,500. Rather than liquidating the holdings, the hacker held ETH as its price climbed. In recent weeks, the attacker executed several trades to increase exposure. 

Radiant Capital hack attribution and ongoing risks

The attack has been linked by some blockchain security experts to North Korea’s AppleJeus group, known for targeting exchanges and DeFi protocols. Radiant Capital worked with the FBI, Chainalysis, and Web3 security firms like SEAL911 and ZeroShadow after the hack, but recovery prospects remain slim as the funds continue to move through Ethereum-based trading activity.

The October incident marked the second breach of Radiant in 2024, following a smaller $4.5 million flash loan exploit earlier that year. It underscored persistent security risks in DeFi, which has already seen significant losses in 2025.

With over $94 million now under control, the attacker’s next move will be closely watched by analysts and security teams.

Source: https://crypto.news/radiant-capital-hacker-doubles-funds-eth-trading-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-0.85%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Share
China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

PANews reported on August 11th that some online media outlets have recently circulated information claiming that "China Rare Earth Group, Ant Group, and the People's Bank of China are jointly
SuperRare
RARE$0.05816+7.18%
FORM
FORM$3.6096-1.04%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01857-0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/11 20:05
Share
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01487-8.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0265-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives