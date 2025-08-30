Radiant Capital hackers once again engaged in swing trading, buying 5,475 ETH in one hour

PANews reported on August 30 that according to on-chain analyst Ember's monitoring, ETH has been fluctuating between $4,000 and $5,000 recently. The Radiant Capital hacker has been buying low and selling high in this range. In the past hour, he spent 23.7 million DAI to buy 5,475 ETH at an average price of $4,330. The last operation was to sell ETH at an average price of $4,726 a week ago.

