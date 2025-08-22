Radiohead’s Signature Song Brings The Band To Never-Before-Seen Heights

Radiohead

Radiohead’s “Creep” climbs to No. 7 on Billboard’s Rock Streaming Songs chart, the band’s highest rank ever, as it breaks its tie with “Burn the Witch.” Studio portrait of Radiohead, Phil Selway, Jonny Greenwood, Thom Yorke, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien, Luna theater, Brussels, Belgium, 5th December 1995. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

Radiohead has never been known as a group that focused on singles. The odd outfit is remembered primarily for multiple critically applauded albums, which changed the sound of rock music and helped the Grammy-winning act emerge as one of the most exciting names in the alternative space decades ago.

One tune stands out amidst Radiohead’s discography as its most familiar track — the unlikely hit “Creep.” The English outfit’s signature song has brought the act to the highest reaches of various Billboard charts, and in the middle of a moment of virality connected to another tune, “Creep” gains on multiple rankings and becomes an even bigger hit than it was previously.

“Creep” Rises on Three Billboard Charts

“Creep” climbs to a never-before-seen high on a trio of Billboard charts this week in the United States. Radiohead’s unsettling cut advances one space on the Rock Streaming Songs tally, inching from No. 8 to No. 7.

“Creep” Passes “Burn the Witch”

As it climbs, “Creep” breaks a tie with another Radiohead composition and stands out as the band’s highest-rising win on Billboard’s list of the most-streamed rock cuts in America. Last week, when “Creep” sat at No. 8, it was tied with “Burn the Witch,” which debuted in that position in May 2016. Now that order has changed ever so slightly.

Radiohead Soars Globally

Radiohead also soars to new highs on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. “Creep” surges five spaces north on the Billboard Global 200 to settle at No. 34, while at the same time improving one space to No. 49 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. In both instances, Radiohead’s memorable smash makes it to 104 weeks on the worldwide tallies — exactly two years.

“Creep” Holds at its All-Time High

“Creep” is a non-mover on two other Billboard rankings. It holds at No. 49 on the all-genre Streaming Songs chart, where it debuted last frame. The tune is also comfortable once again at No. 6 on the Alternative Streaming Songs list, just two spaces down from No. 4, where it has previously climbed.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/21/radioheads-signature-song-brings-the-band-to-never-before-seen-heights/

