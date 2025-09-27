Rainbow Wallet Airdrop: How to Earn RNBW Crypto Tokens

Airdrops are one of the most exciting ways to get into crypto without spending a cent. Instead of buying tokens, you earn them by using a project early and proving you’re an active user.

Rainbow Wallet, one of the most beginner-friendly Ethereum wallets out there, is doing exactly that with its Rainbow Wallet airdrop. The project is launching its own token, called the RNBW token, in late 2025.

If you’ve been using Rainbow, your activity has already been counted toward this airdrop through something called Rainbow Wallet Points. And if you haven’t started yet, there’s still time to collect points before the big Rainbow airdrop date.

In this guide, I’ll walk you step-by-step through:

What Rainbow Wallet is

How the RNBW token works

How you can qualify for the RNBW airdrop

Let’s dive in!

Key highlights: Rainbow Wallet is launching its native RNBW token in Q4 2025 , with distribution through a large community airdrop.

is launching its native in , with distribution through a large community airdrop. Users earn Rainbow Wallet Points by swapping tokens, bridging assets, holding crypto, minting NFTs, and referring friends.

by swapping tokens, bridging assets, holding crypto, minting NFTs, and referring friends. All points will be converted into RNBW tokens during the rainbow airdrop date , rewarding early and active users.

during the , rewarding early and active users. Using Rainbow’s in-app browser can multiply points, and weekly ETH rewards go to the top 1,000 point earners.

can multiply points, and weekly ETH rewards go to the top 1,000 point earners. To maximize your share of the RNBW airdrop, start using Rainbow Wallet now and stay tuned for the official claim instructions.

What is Rainbow Wallet?

Rainbow Wallet is a non-custodial Ethereum wallet. It’s supposed to make Web3 simple.

Unlike some complex crypto wallets, Rainbow focuses on a clean, beginner-friendly interface. You can use it to store your crypto, trade tokens, bridge assets, collect NFTs, explore dApps without ever leaving the app.

Launched in 2019, Rainbow quickly became popular among newcomers and Ethereum power users. That’s because it offers a lot, yet it’s surprisingly simple to use.

Over the years, the team has added features like:

Integrated swaps and bridges so you can move assets without third-party platforms.

so you can move assets without third-party platforms. Built-in NFT support , letting you view, mint, and trade digital collectibles directly in your wallet.

, letting you view, mint, and trade digital collectibles directly in your wallet. Rainbow Wallet Points, a gamified reward system that tracks and rewards user activity.

The points system (introduced in 2023) was the first step toward a larger vision: turning active Rainbow users into token holders. That’s where the RNBW token comes in.

What is the RNBW token?

The RNBW token is Rainbow Wallet’s upcoming native token. According to Rainbow’s announcements, the token launch will take place in Q4 2025, and it will be distributed primarily through the Rainbow Wallet airdrop.

Since it’s one of the top crypto airdrops in 2025, here’s what you should know about the token:

Distribution through points: Every Rainbow Wallet Point you’ve earned will be converted into RNBW tokens at the token generation event.

Every you’ve earned will be converted into RNBW tokens at the token generation event. User-first design: Instead of a private sale or exclusive presale, Rainbow is rewarding its community. Long-time and active users will have priority access to the token.

Instead of a private sale or exclusive presale, Rainbow is rewarding its community. Long-time and active users will have priority access to the token. Governance and utility: While full details haven’t been announced, the token is expected to play a role in governance (voting on protocol changes) and potentially unlock new features or perks inside the wallet.

Let me put it this way: the RNBW token is Rainbow’s way of aligning its growth with its users. The more you use the wallet, the more ownership you’ll have in its future.

How to earn RNBW tokens

The only way to qualify for the Rainbow Wallet airdrop is by collecting Rainbow Wallet Points, which will later convert into RNBW tokens. You earn these points by actively using the wallet in different ways.

Here are the eight main ways to earn points:

Download Rainbow Wallet and set it up Swap tokens to earn points Bridge assets across networks Use the in-app dApp browser for bonus points Hold tokens and mint NFTs in Rainbow Refer friends with your invite link Climb the leaderboard for weekly ETH rewards Stay ready for the Rainbow airdrop date

Let’s go over each step.

Step 1: Download Rainbow Wallet and set it up

Before you can start earning points, you’ll need the wallet itself. Rainbow Wallet is available as both a mobile app (iOS and Android) and a browser extension.

Head to the official Rainbow Wallet site or your app store of choice. Download the app or extension. Create a new Ethereum wallet or import an existing one with your seed phrase.

Once that’s done, your account is live, and you’ll automatically start collecting Rainbow Wallet Points whenever you use it. Every new wallet is eligible; there’s no whitelist or invite barrier to entry. Your Rainbow app will also generate a unique wallet address, which you’ll use to receive crypto or connect to dApps.

If you’ve done everything correctly, your Rainbow Wallet should be ready to use:

If you’re moving over from MetaMask, Rainbow has even run point bonuses for people who import their MetaMask seed and start swapping there. It’s worth checking announcements to see if promotions like this are active.

Step 2: Swap tokens to earn points

The easiest way to start building your Rainbow Wallet Points is by swapping tokens inside the wallet. Rainbow has a built-in swap feature that connects directly to decentralized exchanges.

Here’s how:

Open your Rainbow Wallet app or extension. Tap on the Swap button. Choose the token you want to trade (e.g. swap ETH for USDC). Confirm the transaction.

Every time you swap, you collect points. The more you trade, the more points you rack up. Even small swaps count, so beginners don’t need to risk large amounts just to qualify.

Why does this matter? Swaps are one of the most reliable ways to climb the leaderboard. Since the RNBW airdrop will convert your points into tokens, swapping now directly boosts how many RNBW tokens you’ll receive later.

Step 3: Bridge assets to earn points

Another way to grow your balance is by using Rainbow’s cross-chain bridge. This feature lets you move tokens between Ethereum and other supported networks.

Steps:

Go to the Swap option inside Rainbow. Select the token and network you’re sending from (e.g. Ethereum) and the one you’re sending to. Enter the token amount you want to swap and/or bridge. Confirm the transaction.

Bridging earns you points the same way swaps do. If you’re already moving assets around, doing it through Rainbow makes sense since you’re rewarded for activity you might be doing anyway.

Combining swaps and bridges is a smart strategy. It shows Rainbow that you’re not just a passive wallet holder but an active on-chain participant. It’s something that could matter for future reward calculations.

Step 4: Use the in-app browser for bonus points

Here’s where things get interesting: Rainbow has an integrated dApp browser, and using it can multiply your points.

Instead of opening decentralized apps (like Uniswap or OpenSea) in your normal browser, you can access them through Rainbow’s built-in browser.

Doing this counts as your activity, but it’s more than that. Rainbow often gives bonus multipliers (up to 5x points) for actions performed inside the in-app browser.

How to use it:

Open Rainbow Wallet. Go to the browser section. Enter the dApp address or pick from the suggested list (popular DeFi and NFT platforms are listed). Interact normally: swap, lend, stake, or trade NFTs.

By routing your on-chain activity through Rainbow’s browser, you maximize points. That means when the Rainbow airdrop date arrives, you’ll have more Rainbow Wallet points converting into RNBW tokens.

Step 5: Hold and mint to boost your points

Apart from swaps and bridges, you can also earn Rainbow Wallet Points by holding assets and minting NFTs.

Holding crypto: Simply keeping tokens inside your Rainbow Wallet counts toward your activity. The more assets you hold, and the longer you hold them, the more points you accumulate over time.

Simply keeping tokens inside your Rainbow Wallet counts toward your activity. The more assets you hold, and the longer you hold them, the more points you accumulate over time. Minting NFTs: Rainbow often spotlights NFT projects that can be minted directly inside the wallet. Minting through Rainbow earns you additional points, while also giving you exposure to the NFT ecosystem.

Rainbow often spotlights NFT projects that can be minted directly inside the wallet. Minting through Rainbow earns you additional points, while also giving you exposure to the NFT ecosystem. Accepting NFT bids: If you’re already an NFT collector, accepting bids via Rainbow also adds to your point total.

This step is perfect if you don’t want to trade oten. Just holding tokens and occasionally exploring NFT features keeps your points climbing.

Step 6: Refer friends to speed things up

Another powerful way to grow your balance is through referrals. Rainbow rewards you when people join using your invite link.

Here’s how it works:

Open the Rainbow Wallet and look for your referral code or invite link. Share it with friends who are interested in crypto. When they sign up and use Rainbow, you earn 10% of the points they generate.

This is one of the fastest ways to grow your balance for the upcoming RNBW airdrop. If you already have a network of crypto-curious friends, referrals can multiply your point earnings without you spending more gas on swaps or crypto bridges.

Step 7: Watch the leaderboard and weekly ETH drops

Rainbow adds extra incentives with weekly ETH rewards. Here’s the breakdown:

The top 1,000 users on the points leaderboard are eligible.

on the points leaderboard are eligible. You need at least 10,000 points to qualify.

to qualify. Rewards are distributed in Ethereum directly to the winners each week.

Even if you don’t hit the top 1,000, keeping an eye on the leaderboard is smart. It helps you measure your progress against other users and see if you’re on track for a meaningful share of the RNBW token airdrop.

Step 8: Prepare for the Rainbow airdrop date

All of these actions (swapping, bridging, using the dApp browser, holding tokens, minting NFTs, and referring friends) feed into one final moment: the Rainbow Wallet airdrop.

Timeline: Rainbow has confirmed that the RNBW token launch is scheduled for Q4 2025 .

Rainbow has confirmed that the is scheduled for . Conversion: Every Rainbow Wallet Point you’ve earned will be converted into RNBW tokens during the token generation event.

Every you’ve earned will be converted into during the token generation event. Claim process: Rainbow will release official instructions closer to the launch. The safest move is to follow their blog and official X (Twitter) account so you don’t miss the announcement.

Think of every action you take now as stacking your balance for later. The more points you have by the time the rainbow airdrop date arrives, the more RNBW tokens you’ll walk away with.

The bottom line: If you want RNBW tokens, start stacking points now

The Rainbow Wallet airdrop is your chance to secure a piece of the RNBW token launch without buying in directly. Pretty much everything you do in the wallet translates into Rainbow Wallet Points that will soon convert into RNBW tokens:

Swapping

Bridging

Browsing dApps

Minting NFTs

Holding

Referring friends

If you follow the steps from this guide, you’ll get your share of the RNBW airdrop when the token goes live in Q4 2025.

To learn how to consistently find new crypto airdrops, check out our guide on airdrop farming.