Ram cancels plans of developing EV pickup trucks

The Ram automaker has officially canceled the production of the electric Ram 1500 pickup truck due to slow consumer demand in North America. Production of the full-size EV pickup had been delayed since its launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The EV pickup was designed with a broad-shouldered build, extended cabin space, including the optional third-row jump seats, and two large battery packs offering 350-500 miles of range. The production set-off had been postponed several times beginning in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Ram shifts focus to extended range EV pickups

A Stellantis company spokesperson revealed that due to a slowing demand for full-size battery electric pickups in North America, the automaker is reassessing its product strategy and will discontinue the development of full-size BEV pickups. The spokesperson added that the firm would instead focus on a range-extended pickup model, previously known as Ramcharger, which has now been renamed Ram 1500 REV.

The Ram 1500 REV combines several features, including a 92 kWh battery, a 3.6-liter V6 gasoline engine, and dual electric motors. The new model will feature 690 miles of range, including approximately 145 miles on battery, and deliver up to 647 horsepower with 610 lb-ft of torque. The range-extended pickup is expected to launch early next year with a projected price of $75,000.

The automaker believes the truck will provide exceptional range, towing capability, and payload performance. The car will feature multiple large interior displays, including a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch driver display, and a 10.25-inch passenger display.

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis returned just last year and has overseen the turn of events for the brand. Antonio Filosa, who replaced Carlos Tavares as Stellantis CEO, has also implemented strategic adjustments such as scaling back initiatives. Filosa spoke at the Paris economic conference recently, stressing the importance of launching products that meet consumer demand and reviving previously phased-out nameplates. The CEO noted that previous discontinuities had cost the company substantial market share.

Some analysts say removing federal EV incentives affected the market dynamic, slowing down EV adoption in North America. The Ram 1500 REV combines traditional internal combustion trucks and full electric vehicles. The gasoline engine allows car owners to refuel conventionally while benefiting from electric driving capabilities.

Chinese EV industry outpaces international rivals

Stellantis has also adjusted the Dare Forward 2030 plan, which initially focused on electrification and sustainability following changing conditions and regulatory factors. Filosa insisted that focusing on market-ready and profitable products is the baseline for restoring growth and competitiveness.

Cryptopolitan recently reported on the spat between BYD and Stellantis regarding EV sales figures in Germany. CEO Antonio Filosa made some remarks that Zhejiang Leapmotor sold more battery electric vehicles than BYD in Germany last month, which was swiftly refuted by BYD, stating that it had registered 8,610 cars in the country compared to Leapmotor’s 3,536 units. The Chinese EV maker continued to say that it had surpassed sales of Stellantis’ Alfa Romeo brand and nearly outsold Jeep SUVs in the same period.

Despite Stellantis’ clarification that it referred specifically to August sales when the Leapmotor led Chinese brands, BYD escalated the push by hiring former Stellantis executives, including Maria Grazia Davino and Alessandro Grosso, alongside Alfredo Altavilla as special adviser.

The Chinese EV industry has continued to expand to the global markets, winning ground in Australia and competing with U.S. giants like Tesla. In a recent Cryptopolitan report, Ford CEO Jim Farley acknowledged that Chinese automakers like BYD and Xiaomi are far ahead in cost, vehicle quality, and in-car technology. He praised the seamless integration of Huawei and Xiaomi systems in Chinese EVs, describing it as the most humbling thing he had seen in the industry. China accounts for Australia’s top ten best-selling EVs in 2025, including BYD’s Atto 3, Sealion 7, and Dolphin models.

