Ramil Palafox Pleads Guilty To Defrauding More Than 90,000 Investors Of $200M

Ramil Ventura Palafox, the chief executive of Praetorian Group International (PGI), has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors say that he ran a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme that drew more than $201 million from 90,000 investors between 2019 and 2021.

The 60-year-old, a dual citizen of the United States and the Philippines, promised investors daily profits of 0.5% to 3%. In reality, PGI never operated a trading program that was capable of producing such returns. Instead, Palafox ran what is now being described as a “textbook Ponzi scheme”.

How the Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme Worked

PGI promoted itself as a high-volume Bitcoin trading platform that used “AI arbitrage” to secure profits. Its marketing materials and a multi-level marketing structure encouraged members to recruit others, which fueled its growth.

Between December 2019 and October 2021, PGI collected $30.3 million in cash and more than 8,000 Bitcoin worth about $171.5 million at the time.

Investors logged into an online portal that displayed fake account balances and fake growth. These updates reassured participants that their funds were safe and growing, even as losses mounted in the background.

The interesting aspect of this scam is that it was similar to other crypto schemes like BitConnect, PlusToken, and OneCoin.

It promised unrealistic returns, aggressive recruitment and used fake dashboards to deceive investors. By late 2021, PGI collapsed and left investors unable to recover their funds.

Lavish Spending With Investor Funds

Court filings show that Palafox treated investor deposits as his personal bank account. He spent about $3 million on 20 luxury vehicles like Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, McLarens, Bentleys, and BMW models.

He bought four homes in Las Vegas and Los Angeles worth over $6 million. Records also show $329,000 spent on penthouse hotel stays and another $3 million on high-end clothing, watches, jewellery and furnishings from brands like Cartier, Rolex, Gucci and Hermes.

At least $800,000 in cash and 100 Bitcoin, valued at $3.3 million at the time, were transferred to a family member. While PGI raised over $201 million, prosecutors estimate that victims collectively lost at least $62.7 million.

SEC and DOJ Crackdown on PGI

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Palafox and PGI in April of this year and accused him of defrauding investors through a crypto and forex Ponzi scheme.

The SEC noted that PGI collapsed in 2021, and its website was seized after its UK operations were shut down.

The Justice Department’s case resulted in Palafox’s guilty plea this week in Virginia.

He agreed to repay $62.7 million in restitution to victims. Additionally, He faces sentencing before Judge Leonie M. Brinkema on February 3. Even though the charges carry a maximum of 40 years in prison, his sentence will likely be shorter under federal guidelines.

What Comes Next For Palafox

Palafox is scheduled for sentencing next year. While prosecutors are pushing for a lengthy term, the final sentence will depend on federal guidelines and his plea agreement.

For the 90,000 investors who lost money, restitution of $62.7 million is still on the table. Still, considering the scale of the scheme, many will never recover their full investments.

The PGI case is another case in the long list of crypto frauds that show the need for careful investing.