Report: Bitcoin mining profitability increased 2% in July, driven by rising Bitcoin prices

PANews reported on August 17th, according to Coindesk. Investment bank Jefferies stated in a research report that Bitcoin mining profitability increased by 2% in July, driven by a 7% increase in BTC prices and a 5% rise in network hash rate. The report stated that US-listed mining companies mined a total of 3,622 Bitcoins in July, compared to 3,379 the previous month; these companies accounted for 26% of the network, compared to 25% in June. IREN (IREN) mined the most Bitcoin, with 728 tokens, followed by MARA Holdings (MARA) with 703 BTC. MARA's hash rate remained the highest in the sector, at 58.9 exahashes per second (EH/s) as of the end of July, with CleanSpark (CLSK) in second place at 50 EH/s.

