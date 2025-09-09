Resolv: The second quarter airdrop will be available on September 19th, and 3% of the total token supply will be distributed in the third quarter.

PANews reported on September 9th that the DeFi protocol Resolv announced that the second season airdrop snapshot was taken at 07:59 UTC on September 9th. Points will be calculated retroactively, and users do not need to take any action. Claims will be open on September 19th and will last until October 19th. Rewards will be issued in the form of stRESOLV, a transferable staking token that accumulates value and increases across the ecosystem. The second season has ended, and the next season will automatically begin with updated terms. Duration: September 9th to December 9th, 2025; the distribution accounts for 3% of the total token supply.
