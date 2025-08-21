Reuters: China May Approve Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Boost Global Use

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/21 03:48
Movement
MOVE$0,1307+2,26%
MAY
MAY$0,04744-3,10%
Comedian
BAN$0,08359+30,65%

TLDR

  • China is considering approving yuan-backed stablecoins for the first time.
  • The State Council will review a roadmap later in August for the proposal.
  • The move would mark a shift from China’s 2021 ban on crypto trading and mining.
  • The plan seeks to expand the global use of the yuan and reduce reliance on the dollar.
  • Hong Kong and Shanghai have been identified as hubs for stablecoin rollout.

China is reportedly considering authorizing yuan-backed stablecoins in a move that could reshape global currency markets. Reuters reported that the State Council may approve a roadmap in late August to expand international use of the yuan. The proposal would represent a major reversal from China’s earlier ban on crypto trading and mining in 2021.

China Weighs Stablecoin Strategy amid U.S. Push

According to sources, China’s State Council will review the plan before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin. The roadmap includes strategies to counter recent U.S. progress on stablecoins while establishing guidelines for risk prevention. Reuters sources noted that approval would mark a “significant departure” from China’s earlier restrictive stance.

Furthermore, the initiative highlights China’s growing focus on promoting the yuan as a global currency. The move would also align with the country’s broader economic goals. However, the final decision is expected only after senior officials evaluate potential risks and benefits.

Officials have underlined the importance of timing, given U.S. efforts to advance dollar-backed tokens. By contrast, China’s strategy appears centered on stability and gradual adoption. This measured approach is intended to strengthen international confidence in the yuan.

Global Ambitions for the Yuan

China aims to position the yuan as a stronger competitor to the U.S. dollar and euro. Data from Swift showed that the yuan held a 2.9% share of global payments by value in June. In contrast, the U.S. dollar accounted for 47.2% during the same period.

The stablecoin plan directly supports this ambition, particularly in cross-border trade and payments. Analysts suggest that yuan-backed tokens could reduce dependence on other reserve currencies. Moreover, such instruments may encourage wider adoption of the yuan among emerging economies.

China’s People’s Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng stated in June that the goal was to “weaken excessive reliance on a single sovereign currency.” He added that Shanghai would host a new center for digital yuan internationalization. This development further demonstrates the government’s determination to globalize its currency.

Regional Hubs and Market Response

Sources identified Hong Kong and Shanghai as priority hubs for stablecoin rollout. Both regions already play crucial roles in financial innovation. Hong Kong recently introduced a dedicated regulatory framework for stablecoins on August 1.

In July, the blockchain platform Conflux launched an offshore yuan-backed stablecoin. That move signaled growing private-sector readiness for yuan-based tokens. Officials view these early efforts as complementary to state-led initiatives.

Meanwhile, U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins still dominate with 98% of the $288 billion market capitalization. Yet, China’s potential entry could diversify options for global users. Market participants now await the upcoming SCO Summit for further clarity.

The post Reuters: China May Approve Yuan-Backed Stablecoins to Boost Global Use appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Snorter Bot Token has been developed as a Solana-focused Telegram trading bot with multichain plans, designed to detect meme coin breakouts like Wiki Cat’s 293% surge, which has unfolded during a six-day losing streak in the broader crypto market.
SIX
SIX$0,02166+0,69%
Simons Cat
CAT$0,00000806+6,20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01418+3,95%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:11
Share
New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving in a different direction on crypto. Related Reading: Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks Chair Paul Atkins confirmed that the agency will launch the President’s Digital Assets Group, a step he says will open a new chapter in US regulation. White House Roadmap According to Atkins, the first objective of the new group will be to carry out recommendations from the President’s Digital Asset Markets Working Group. His remarks came during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, where he introduced what he called “Project Crypto” and promised to move away from regulation by enforcement. I had a great conversation with @TeresaGoody at @SALTConference’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium today about my priorities as @SECgov chairman, including Project Crypto and making IPOs great again. It’s a new day at the SEC. Thread 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I7UIrjQFpT — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 19, 2025  Atkins stated the SEC will not rely on old methods. Instead, the commission intends to create rules that prevent abuse but remain flexible enough for technology’s rapid development. Atkins said the effort is part of US President Donald Trump’s extensive push for a more transparent policy on digital assets. Investor Protection And Innovation Atkins praised the administration for supporting a plan that he says balances investor protection with space for innovation. He added that cooperation with Congress, the White House, and other agencies will help keep US policy consistent and aligned with international standards. This is a clear contrast to the approach of his predecessor, Gary Gensler, who frequently said most tokens were securities under existing rules. Critics of Gensler’s stance argued it drove innovation overseas and created a climate of uncertainty. Atkins rejected that argument, saying very few tokens meet the definition of securities. The way tokens are packaged, marketed, and sold matters more, he explained. Flexible Rules For Developers The shift could make it easier for crypto projects to operate in the US without immediately being treated as securities. Reports show that the President’s DAWG released a roadmap in July urging regulators to introduce rules that encourage businesses while maintaining investor safeguards. Atkins said the SEC will stick closely to that roadmap. Related Reading: Analyst Says Shiba Inu’s $0.000010 Support Could Trigger Major Bounce Exemptions & Transparency He explained that the commission will provide exemptions, safe harbors, and new disclosure standards tailored for crypto companies. That would replace the “one-size-fits-all” system that has frustrated the industry for years. Activities such as ICOs, airdrops, network rewards, and building decentralized apps may be treated more flexibly under this plan. Atkins clarified that the new approach does not mean a free-for-all, but rather a structure designed to support responsible growth. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0005865+10,78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,917+2,56%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10413+3,74%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/21 05:00
Share
Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

New Pepe-inspired Layer 2 blockchain Layer Brett has hit $700,000 in presale. Inspired by a meme coin character known as “Pepe’s Brother”, the blockchain is a major transition from Brett on Base into a working network focused on speed, staking, and scale.  The project boasts a total of 10 billion tokens in circulation, backed by […]
Solayer
LAYER$0,5651+2,55%
Major
MAJOR$0,15935+1,20%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001068+3,28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:04
Share

Trending News

More

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup

New Hampshire signed the first state Bitcoin reserve bill in the United States. More crypto legislation is ready to be enacted, which may set off a trend of imitation by other states.