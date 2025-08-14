Revolut adds RedStone’s RED to expand retail access to RWA market plumbing

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/14 00:25
RealLink
REAL$0.05084+2.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01372-4.32%
RedStone
RED$0.3707+1.33%
Allo
RWA$0.00497-4.47%

Revolut has given its 60 million users a backstage pass to the real-world asset (RWA) revolution. By listing RedStone’s RED token, the fintech giant is enabling retail investors to stake in the oracle network quietly powering BlackRock, Apollo, and VanEck’s on-chain strategies.

Summary
  • Revolut lists RedStone’s RED token, opening retail access to the oracle infrastructure behind real-world assets.
  • The move allows 60 million Revolut users to participate in staking and governance of a key DeFi network.
  • RedStone supports 170+ protocols, including tokenized funds from BlackRock, Apollo, and VanEck.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on August 13, Swiss-based oracle provider RedStone has secured a listing for its RED token on Revolut’s platform. It marks the first time a decentralized infrastructure token tied to real-world asset adoption has been made accessible to a mainstream retail audience.

The move effectively positions Revolut’s 60 million customers as potential stakeholders in the data layer supporting tokenized funds and credit products from BlackRock, Apollo, VanEck, and others.

From hidden infrastructure to a retail-accessible asset

The RED token gives Revolut users direct exposure to the economic layer behind on-chain price feeds. Through the Revolut app, customers can purchase RED, stake it to earn rewards, and strengthen the reliability of RWA markets in the process.

This staking mechanism isn’t just about yield; it’s a stake in the infrastructure itself. With over $8.5 billion in total value secured across 110+ chains and zero recorded downtime, RedStone’s track record lends credibility to what might otherwise seem like an abstract bet. For retail, it might provide an unprecedented opportunity to profit from the growth of RWAs without holding the underlying assets.

The development arrives at a time when Revolut is deepening its presence in global finance. According to the press release the fintech platform reported $1.4 billion in profit last year, alongside 15 million new users, a surge partly fueled by its aggressive crypto expansion. With Revolut X and other regulatory-compliant offerings, the company is positioning itself as a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223-3.85%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005013-13.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-4.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
U
U$0.02025-3.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 02:20
Share
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.05%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24997-2.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021131-8.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Stage 37 At $0.00088 + BONUS100: Arctic Pablo Coin Is Whale Gold In The Best New Meme Coins For Exponential Returns As Shiba Inu And Pepe Rise