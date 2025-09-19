REX-Osprey’s XRP ETF hits $24m as day 1 volume outpaces futures debut

REX-Osprey’s XRP exchange-traded fund, which launched on September 18, 2025, as part of a dual debut with Dogecoin, attracted more than $24 million in just over an hour after going live, outpacing the volumes that XRP futures products recorded on their first day.

The XRPR ETF recorded a decent $24 million in volume within 90 minutes, with Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas noting this outpaced volumes for XRP futures ETFs.

REX-Osprey launched its spot XRP and Dogecoin exchange-traded funds in the United States, the first such ETF listings for the two coins on Thursday, September 18. The ETFs, which offer investors spot exposure to XRP and DOGE, came amid high anticipation from the crypto community.

Within 90 minutes of trading, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF with ticker XRPR on Cboe surpassed $24 million, Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted via X.

According to the analyst, the volume XRPR registered in just one and half hours of trading surpassed that of any of the previously-launched XRP (XRP) futures products.

XRP and Dogecoin prices gain

REX-Osprey, which is a strategic partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, has adopted the 1940 Act approach for the both XRPR and REX-Osprey Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF, trading on Cboe under DOJE.

The DOJE debut brought the first-ever Dogecoin ETF to the market, a scenario that has Dogecoin price up more than 16% in the past week and nearly 8% in the past 24 hours as it trades towards $0.30. Meanwhile, XRP price hovers around $3.11, after it rose amid XRPR launch anticipation. Slight gains over the past 24 hours see buyers target a move towards the Ripple token’s all-time high.

Both DOJE and XRPR come in the wake of REX-Osprey’s rollout of the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF on July 2, 2025. The SSK fund combines spot Solana (SOL) exposure and staking rewards. As of Sept. 18, the ETF held over $275 million in assets under management.