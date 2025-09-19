REX-Osprey’s XRP ETF hits $24m as day 1 volume outpaces futures debut

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/19 01:40
1
REX-Osprey’s XRP exchange-traded fund, which launched on September 18, 2025, as part of a dual debut with Dogecoin, attracted more than $24 million in just over an hour after going live, outpacing the volumes that XRP futures products recorded on their first day.

Summary
  • REX-Osprey XRP ETF debuted on September 18, 2025 alongside one for Dogecoin.
  • The XRPR ETF recorded a decent $24 million in volume within 90 minutes, with Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas noting this outpaced volumes for XRP futures ETFs.

REX-Osprey launched its spot XRP and Dogecoin exchange-traded funds in the United States, the first such ETF listings for the two coins on Thursday, September 18. The ETFs, which offer investors spot exposure to XRP and DOGE, came amid high anticipation from the crypto community.

Within 90 minutes of trading, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF with ticker XRPR on Cboe surpassed $24 million, Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted via X.

According to the analyst, the volume XRPR registered in just one and half hours of trading surpassed that of any of the previously-launched XRP (XRP) futures products.

XRP and Dogecoin prices gain

REX-Osprey, which is a strategic partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, has adopted the 1940 Act approach for the both XRPR and REX-Osprey Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF, trading on Cboe under DOJE. 

The DOJE debut brought the first-ever Dogecoin ETF to the market, a scenario that has Dogecoin price up more than 16% in the past week and nearly 8% in the past 24 hours as it trades towards $0.30. Meanwhile, XRP price hovers around $3.11, after it rose amid XRPR launch anticipation. Slight gains over the past 24 hours see buyers target a move towards the Ripple token’s all-time high. 

Both DOJE and XRPR come in the wake of REX-Osprey’s rollout of the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF on July 2, 2025. The SSK fund combines spot Solana (SOL) exposure and staking rewards. As of Sept. 18, the ETF held over $275 million in assets under management.

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 offers 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — analysts say it's the clearest 1000% ROI play.
The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale's Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale's application for a multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) as part of its efforts to expedite the approval process for crypto funds. SEC Approves Grayscale's Multi-Crypto Fund Including XRP, Solana, and Cardano Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on Wednesday via social media platform X. Mintzberg stated that GDLC will be the first multi-cryptoasset ETP to be traded on the market. The fund offers investment opportunities in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale's official website, the fund has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and over $915 million in total assets under management.
Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Bitcoin Cash gains 7% and reaches $647, hitting highs not seen since last April: the movement fits into a risk-on climate.
