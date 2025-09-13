Rialo — active in the project with an eye on the drop

In this article:
1. Guide to completing the activities
2. Conclusion
Rialo is a new blockchain from Subzero Labs, designed with a focus on developers.
At the time of writing, the project is running the Rialo Raid Army campaign, where participants need to promote the project on X (Twitter).
The team has raised $20 million in funding from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Mirana Ventures, Hashed, and others.
In this guide, we will cover which activities are worth completing in the project with a view to a potential airdrop.
- Join the project’s Discord and complete the verification process. Then, introduce yourself in the waiting-room thread. After that, in the proof-first thread, attach a screenshot of your Twitter account (you need to have 50+ followers). Once confirmed, you will receive the Rialops role and gain access to the private chat in the join-army thread. Write threads about the project and engage with posts:
Join the Discord. Data: Discord
- Go to the website and click Join Waitlist. Fill out the form and wait for the activities to launch:
Form Submission. Data: Rialo
At the time of writing, the project is still at an early stage. The available activities include farming roles in Discord and creating content. It is possible that the team will soon launch activities within the project itself.
Follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated and not miss important announcements.
Highlights:
- be active in Discord;
- fill out the form.
If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.
Useful links: Website | X | Discord
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.