Ripple CEO: Confident XRP will be included in the White House's crypto reserves, and the XRP ETF may be approved before the end of the year

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to Watcher.guru, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed confidence in an interview with Bloomberg that XRP will be included in the White House's cryptocurrency reserve. Garlinghouse also emphasized that the US SEC may approve an XRP ETF before the end of the year. Garlinghouse stated that the emergence of an XRP ETF is "inevitable." Currently, the SEC has over 11 XRP ETF applications pending, including those from Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, and Canary. The SEC has postponed Franklin Templeton's application until November of this year.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.