Ripple CTO Sparks XRP Buzz With Meme-Inspired X Update: Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:38
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08209-4.96%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.2658-6.47%
XRP
XRP$2.9598+2.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017509+10.04%
Phoenix
PHNIX$0.000023994-1.63%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.024765+42.28%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002638+1.69%

Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently updated his X profile image, which sparked attention in the XRP community. The reason is that the Ripple’s CTO profile picture was inspired by XRP Ledger-based Phoenix-themed meme coin, PHNIX.

The profile image, an avatar, shows the Ripple CTO wearing a black hat and sunglasses with the XRP logo inscribed and a phoenix bird, which also wears similar XRP-logo-inscribed sunglasses on his shoulder.

The profile picture update no doubt caught the attention of the XRP community, which posted their reaction on X, with some interpreting the phoenix on the profile picture as a sign.

You Might Also Like

Vet, an XRP Ledger dUNL validator tweeted his reaction on X: “David changes his pfp to an honorary one he won by a meme coin project.XRP holders: A phoenix. This is a sign.”

A phoenix is a legendary bird which, according to one version, lived 500 years, burned itself to ashes on a pyre and rose from the ashes with renewed youth to live through another cycle.

This comes to mind as XRP gains renewed interest on the market after years of consolidation and dull trading activity contributed to by the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, which is now concluded.

XRP gains interest on market

According to Coinbase’s recent tweet, XRP ranked among the most searched assets on Coinbase within a period of 1,440 minutes.

You Might Also Like

Other coins include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin and World Liberty Financial. According to CoinGecko data, XRP is up 469% on a one-year basis. In terms of percentage gain, XRP surpasses that of major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum, which posted yearly returns of 107% and 91%, respectively.

At press time, XRP was trading up 3% in the last 24 hours to $2.99, extending its recovery from a Sept. 1 low of $2.69. XRP ranks as the third largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $177.97 billion.

Source: https://u.today/ripple-cto-sparks-xrp-buzz-with-meme-inspired-x-update-details

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with another purchase — a deliberate, headline-ready buy that keeps the country’s crypto holdings on display. Related Reading: Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Government Figures Show 21 BTC Were Added According to President Nayib Bukele and the […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014567+0.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,614.01+0.79%
READY
READY$0.00331-1.63%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 07:00
Share
Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco shares surged after unveiling plan to hold Worldcoin as its main treasury asset.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:10
Share
Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

A quick guide to earning, borrowing, and leveraging on Jupiter Lend, the new Solana money market.
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02509-0.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:58
Share

Trending News

More

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Trump administration plans to release report criticizing Bureau of Labor Statistics soon

XRP Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation Hits 2-Year High – Bull Market Starting Now