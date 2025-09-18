Ripple, DBS, Franklin Templeton Unveil RLUSD DeFi Integration

Ripple partners with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch RLUSD-backed trading and lending solutions for institutional investors.

Ripple has teamed up with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch a new trading and lending platform powered by Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. This collaboration aims to create a more efficient financial ecosystem for institutional investors.

Through this partnership, clients can now use RLUSD and tokenized money market funds to manage portfolios and access liquidity in real-time.

New Partnership Brings Real-Time Trading and Lending Solutions

In a recent press release, Ripple revealed a partnership with DBS and Franklin Templeton, set to bring innovative trading and lending solutions to the financial market.

The partnership involves the listing of Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market product, sgBENJI. Additionally, it is alongside Ripple’s RLUSD on the DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx).

This offers institutional clients the ability to trade between RLUSD and yield-bearing tokens in real-time. Besides, it also enables easy portfolio rebalancing, allowing clients to earn returns during market fluctuations.

The collaboration also explores lending opportunities where clients can pledge sgBENJI tokens as collateral to access liquidity. DBS will serve as the custodian for these pledged assets and facilitate repos and credit lines through the bank or third-party platforms.

RLUSD Stablecoin Enhances Portfolio Management

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin plays a central role in this collaboration, providing investors with a solution for managing volatility while earning yields.

By using RLUSD, clients can easily switch between stable, cash-like holdings and yield-generating products. This provides a way to mitigate risk and enhance returns, particularly in volatile market conditions.

Franklin Templeton’s decision to issue sgBENJI on the XRP Ledger further boosts the project’s credibility. The XRP Ledger’s high throughput, low costs, and reliability make it an ideal platform for issuing tokenized securities.

This move also enhances the interoperability of digital securities, helping investors manage their portfolios with greater flexibility.

Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton: A Step Toward Tokenized Assets

This partnership marks an important step in the growing trend of tokenizing traditional assets. By incorporating RLUSD and sgBENJI tokens, Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton are setting the stage for institutional investors to gain more access to digital liquidity, risk management, and yield generation.

The collaboration represents a new era of financial innovation where digital assets and traditional finance are closely integrated. As Nigel Khakoo, Ripple’s Global Head of Trading and Markets, noted, this partnership lets investors rebalance portfolios within one ecosystem. It also unlocks greater capital efficiency and liquidity.

This project also follows Ripple’s broader strategy to establish RLUSD as a global settlement currency, with plans to expand its use in African markets.

Through this collaboration, Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton aim to offer more streamlined and efficient services for institutional investors looking to leverage the potential of digital assets.