Ripple Expands Institutional Crypto Trading with ABEX Execution Tech

By: Coincentral
2025/09/24 21:17
TLDR

  • Ripple’s Hidden Road has partnered with ABEX to enhance institutional crypto trading with advanced execution algorithms.
  • The partnership allows Hidden Road clients to access ABEX’s execution engine and trade across multiple digital asset venues.
  • ABEX’s algorithms are designed to improve trading precision, reduce costs, and enhance transparency in fragmented markets.
  • Ripple’s acquisition of Hidden Road enables the company to operate a global, multi-asset prime brokerage.hgfb
  • Hidden Road recently launched over-the-counter options on digital assets, offering more flexibility for institutional clients.

Ripple’s prime brokerage, Hidden Road, has expanded its services to enhance institutional crypto trading. The company has partnered with ABEX, a provider of execution algorithms for institutional trading. This partnership integrates ABEX’s technology with Ripple’s brokerage infrastructure, offering global clients advanced execution tools in digital asset markets.

Hidden Road Partners with ABEX to Improve Execution

Hidden Road and ABEX announced their collaboration to provide agency execution capabilities for digital assets. The partnership allows clients to access ABEX’s execution algorithms through Ripple’s prime brokerage and custody services. These tools are designed to improve precision, reduce costs, and increase transparency in fragmented crypto markets.

Michael Higgins, International CEO at Hidden Road, commented on the partnership. He stated, “ABEX shares our commitment to bringing precision, transparency, and execution quality to digital assets.” Hidden Road aims to provide institutions with sophisticated tools to enhance their trading experience. The collaboration strengthens the company’s position in the digital asset space, offering clients an efficient trading infrastructure.

ABEX’s technology focuses on improving trading outcomes by optimizing execution strategies. The integration allows Hidden Road clients to trade across multiple venues while maintaining seamless workflow. The collaboration positions Ripple’s Hidden Road as a key player in transforming institutional trading in the digital asset sector.

Ripple Expands Its Digital Asset Infrastructure

Ripple’s acquisition of Hidden Road in April 2025 enabled the payments company to enter the prime brokerage space. The $1.25 billion acquisition marked a significant move for Ripple, allowing it to operate a global, multi-asset prime broker. Hidden Road’s infrastructure complements Ripple’s blockchain technology, providing a solid foundation for growing institutional interest in digital assets.

The Ripple-Hidden Road partnership supports clients in trading various asset classes, including foreign exchange, digital assets, and fixed income. Ripple’s acquisition strengthens the combined firm’s offerings, enhancing its competitiveness in the rapidly evolving crypto market. The new service expansions include advanced execution tools and OTC options for institutional clients.

Hidden Road’s recent developments include launching OTC options for digital assets in partnership with QCP and BlockTech. These features allow clients to execute options while leveraging cross-margining on their digital holdings. This addition makes Ripple’s Hidden Road even more appealing to institutional investors seeking flexible solutions in the digital asset space.

