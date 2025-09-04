Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

By: Coinstats
2025/09/04 11:42
US blockchain firm Ripple has announced an expansion of its partnership with Singapore-based payments company Thunes, building on their initial 2020 collaboration. The alliance aims to strengthen international money transfers by combining Ripple’s blockchain solutions with Thunes’ extensive payout network.The initiative targets more than 90 global markets, addressing the rising demand for faster, low-cost cross-border […]
