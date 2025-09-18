Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

TLDR:

  • DBS, Ripple, and Franklin Templeton will enable sgBENJI token trades using RLUSD stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange.
  • Investors can rebalance portfolios 24/7 and earn yield by holding tokenized money market funds on the XRP Ledger.
  • DBS will explore repo lending, allowing sgBENJI tokens to serve as collateral for credit and wider liquidity access.
  • Franklin Templeton expands blockchain interoperability by adding XRP Ledger support for its tokenized money market fund.

Institutional demand for digital assets has taken a major step forward. Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton are teaming up to bring tokenized money market fund trading and repo markets onchain. 

The initiative combines DBS’s digital exchange, Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token, and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. Together, they aim to give institutional investors new ways to manage liquidity, earn yield, and access credit using tokenized assets. The partnership could open new 24/7 venues for capital efficiency.

The announcement came through Ripple’s official channels and was reinforced by DBS and Franklin Templeton in a joint press release. Ripple President Monica Long noted that tokenized assets need liquid secondary markets and real utility to deliver on their promise. 

She said that this collaboration moves toward both goals by pairing collateralized lending with stablecoin-based trades.

RLUSD Stablecoin to Power Trading on DBS Digital Exchange

According to the release, DBS Digital Exchange will list sgBENJI, Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market fund, alongside RLUSD. This setup will allow accredited investors to swap between the stablecoin and sgBENJI around the clock. 

The move is designed to help investors quickly shift into a stable yield-bearing asset when market volatility rises.

DBS stated that the next phase of the partnership will explore using sgBENJI tokens as collateral for repo transactions. This would enable clients to unlock credit directly from the bank or third-party lenders, while DBS holds the pledged collateral. 

The bank described this as a way to expand liquidity access without forcing investors to exit their positions.

Franklin Templeton Adds XRP Ledger Support

Franklin Templeton confirmed that sgBENJI will now also be available on the XRP Ledger. 

The asset manager highlighted that the network was chosen for its efficiency, low transaction fees, and scalability. By adding XRP Ledger support, Franklin Templeton aims to improve interoperability across chains, making its fund easier for institutions to access.

Ripple’s head of trading and markets, Nigel Khakoo, said that the setup lets investors rebalance between a stablecoin and a yield-generating fund within one ecosystem. He described the arrangement as a way to bring real-world liquidity and capital efficiency to institutional users.

This collaboration comes as institutional allocations to digital assets continue to rise, with surveys suggesting more than 80% of major investors plan to allocate in 2025. The launch of RLUSD-powered repo markets could serve as a gateway for even more capital to flow into tokenized finance.

