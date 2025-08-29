Ripple Scores Another Huge Win As Chinese Powerhouse Moves Trillion-Dollar Supply Chain To XRP Ledger

Ripple has just scored a significant victory in Asia as one of China’s most prominent financial technology companies makes a big move. The partnership adds to Ripple’s momentum in Asia as Linklogis, a well-known fintech powerhouse, has announced it will move its trillion-dollar supply chain finance platform to the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Linklogis Moves Trillion-Dollar Finance Platform To XRPL

WhaleWire, a popular crypto monitoring account, announced on X that Linklogis has selected the XRP Ledger to support its extensive supply chain finance ecosystem. The company operates a trillion-dollar platform and is now moving these operations onto XRPL. WhaleWire states that XRPL powering real-world assets, global payments, and trade finance is a victory for XRP.

The scale of Linklogis’ operations is already massive. In 2024, the platform processed RMB 20.7 billion, equivalent to approximately $2.9 billion, in cross-border assets across 27 countries. Handling flows at this size requires a strong solution, and Linklogis chose XRPL to meet the demand for high throughput and instant settlement.

Through this move, Linklogis will be able to place invoices and receivables directly on the blockchain by turning them into digital tokens. The tokenization process will enable businesses that work with Linklogis to trade and settle these financial documents more quickly and with reduced risk. With each move tracked and protected on the blockchain, the collaboration with XRPL could add reliability to trade assets.

Both Ripple and Linklogis will now work together to roll out the Linklogis global digital supply chain finance application on XRPL’s mainnet. As part of the plan, Linklogis will fully integrate its global platform into XRPL, allowing digital assets tied to real trade flows to be issued and settled on-chain.

After taking this first step, Ripple and Linklogis also plan to explore new ways of collaborating. These new areas could expand XRPL’s technical capabilities in enterprise-grade financial systems, including stablecoins, smart contracts for trading supply chain assets, and the use of artificial intelligence in conjunction with blockchain in trade finance.

Ripple Expanding Deeper Into Asia’s Financial Infrastructure

This development with Linklogis is part of Ripple’s rapid expansion in Asia. In South Korea, a custody provider called BDACS has launched institutional-grade XRP storage, which supports major cryptocurrency exchanges in compliance with local regulations. In Japan, SBI Holdings is preparing to list Ripple’s XRP stablecoin, while also exploring the launch of yen-backed digital tokens.

Ripple is also backing innovation through the Web3 Salon, where it provides grants of up to $200,000 for projects built on the XRP Ledger. With Linklogis now integrating XRPL into one of China’s largest fintech ecosystems, Ripple’s technology could gain a deeper foothold in Asia’s financial landscape. Although China bans domestic cryptocurrency activities, Linklogis can still apply blockchain technology to its global supply chain business, using XRPL for international needs.