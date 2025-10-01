Robert Kiyosaki slams Warren Buffett for switching gold, silver stance after decades of criticism

Kiyosaki said he wants to “vomit” after hearing the exiting Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett touting investments in gold and silver after bashing the precious metals for decades. According to the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, this means the market is about to crash.

Warren Buffett has been bearish on gold since he took the reins at the Omaha-based multinational holding conglomerate in 1970, saying it is “neither of much use nor procreative.”

During a shareholder meeting in 2005, the Oracle of Omaha said precious metals were “down on his store of value list,” adding that he would rather invest in a “hundred acres of land near Nebraska, or an apartment house, or an index fund.”

Twenty years later, according to Robert Kiyosaki, Buffett is now touting the benefits of investing in the two assets, as spot gold rose 0.4% to reach $3,872 per ounce. In contrast, US gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.7% to $3,901.

Silver is up $47.27 per troy ounce, a 15.55% uptick over the past month and 48.43% higher than the same period a year ago, according to CFD trading data tracking the benchmark market.

“I want to vomit: getting nauseous, listening to Buffett tout the virtues of gold and silver… after he ridiculed gold and silver for years,” Kiyosaki wrote on X. “That means the stock and bond markets are about to crash. Depression ahead?”

Buffett did not like gold

In a 2011 interview with CNBC, Buffett called gold investments “a way of going along on fear.” He proposed that its value was largely based on sentiment, explaining that when people were fearful, gold demand and prices rose. At the same time, calmer conditions led to a decline in demand and, eventually, a drop in prices.

Despite his long-standing criticism, Berkshire Hathaway briefly ventured into the gold sector during the pandemic with a $565 million investment in Barrick Gold in the second quarter of 2020.

Not surprisingly, the conglomerate sold nearly all its stake in Barrick by the end of the year. At the time, inflation was low, economic activity was suppressed, and the move was exactly how analysts who had long regarded Buffett as a critic of gold had expected.

Inflation remains a concern for the US economy, although the rate has decreased significantly from its 2022 peak of 9%. In July 2025, consumer prices were rising at an annual rate of 2.7%, but accelerated to 2.9% in August.

That backdrop has redirected the interest from stock markets back to safe-haven assets, with many investors seeking protection against currency weakness and geopolitical risks. Rich Dad Poor Dad author Kiyosaki believes Buffett is now advocating for gold because he has seen an impending crash.

“Even though Buffett shit on gold and silver investors like me for years, his sickening endorsement of gold and silver must mean stocks and bonds are about to crash. Might be time to listen to Buffet and buy some gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum,” he surmised.

Precious metals rally as US faces shutdown

The US Senate failed to pass legislation to extend government funding on Tuesday, placing America on the edge of a shutdown. President Donald Trump, who has pushed for major federal spending cuts, has cautioned Congress that he would have to reduce the workforce size if no deal is reached.

According to some analysts, this has contributed to the rally in gold, alongside other factors such as the value of the US dollar, inflation, and trade tariffs.

“Gold is benefiting from concerns over a weaker dollar, and the political situation with the standoff about a government shutdown in the US, and also general geopolitical uncertainty,” said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery.

A shutdown could delay key economic data releases, including the non-farm payrolls report due Friday. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), released on Tuesday, already showed marginal growth in openings but a hiring downturn, providing more signs of a cooling labor market, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell discussed during the last FOMC meeting.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.