Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Massive Stock Crash, Doubles Down on Bitcoin

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 08:30
GAINS
GAINS$0,02713-2,19%
RedStone
RED$0,3628-1,43%

Stock market crash indicators are flashing red, according to Robert Kiyosaki, as bitcoin gains favor while traditional retirement plans face devastating losses in the looming collapse.

Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Market Collapse With Bitcoin Targeting $1 Million

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has again voiced concern over the possibility of a severe financial downturn, pointing to bitcoin, along with gold and silver, as safer alternatives amid what he sees as rising instability in the stock market. For more than two decades, his book has circulated globally, translated into over 50 languages and selling millions of copies. His views challenge conventional financial thinking, and his latest warning reinforces his long-standing preference for non-traditional assets.

Posting on social media platform X earlier this week, he stated:

Analyzing market behavior, Kiyosaki pointed to what he interprets as unmistakable signals of an impending collapse in equities. He emphasized that those heavily weighted in stock-based retirement accounts—particularly baby boomers—may face outsized losses if current valuations deteriorate. His ongoing warnings frame traditional portfolio allocations as particularly exposed during late-cycle market conditions.

Pivoting from standard asset allocations, Kiyosaki supports commodities and digital currencies as strategic buffers against macroeconomic dislocation. Describing gold, silver, and bitcoin as “real money,” he regards them as shields against both inflationary erosion and fiat currency depreciation. Recent increases in his bitcoin holdings reflect a broader strategy to exploit what he considers long-term systemic flaws in conventional financial instruments. The famous author predicts a $1 million BTC surge as fiat currencies face mounting collapse.

Casting doubt on the sustainability of U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, he argues that unchecked federal spending and central bank intervention have undermined the value of the dollar. Referring to bitcoin as “the people’s money,” he characterizes it as an alternative to centralized systems that, in his view, are prone to failure. Rather than rely on paper-based assets, Kiyosaki advocates a shift toward hard and decentralized stores of value in preparation for what he believes to be an unavoidable financial upheaval.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4.167,34-4,24%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0,00000002828-8,80%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01375-3,98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0,25865-8,41%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002049-3,57%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network