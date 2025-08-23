"Rolling Brother" made a profit of $5.5 million by rolling long on ETH

PANews reported on August 23rd that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, as ETH broke new highs, a "roller" has turned $740,000 into $6.16 million through long ETH positions, generating a $5.5 million profit. Through continuous investment in his long positions, his ETH holdings have grown from 4,000 at the time of opening yesterday morning to 25,100, worth $120 million. The recent fluctuations in "roller"'s profits and losses are as follows:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.