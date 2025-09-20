 The Rouanet Project categorizes the Amazon NFT initiative and halts its progress in the face of criticism. Major cultural financing is still pending in Brazil. The program of the Rouanet Project, managed by the Ministry of Culture (MinC) in Brazil, has listed the program of the NFTs of the Amazon –Blockchain, Art and Youth, and […] The post Rouanet Project Puts Amazon NFT Plan on Hold appeared first on Live Bitcoin News. The Rouanet Project categorizes the Amazon NFT initiative and halts its progress in the face of criticism. Major cultural financing is still pending in Brazil. The program of the Rouanet Project, managed by the Ministry of Culture (MinC) in Brazil, has listed the program of the NFTs of the Amazon –Blockchain, Art and Youth, and […] The post Rouanet Project Puts Amazon NFT Plan on Hold appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Rouanet Project Puts Amazon NFT Plan on Hold

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 06:00
 The Rouanet Project categorizes the Amazon NFT initiative and halts its progress in the face of criticism. Major cultural financing is still pending in Brazil.

The program of the Rouanet Project, managed by the Ministry of Culture (MinC) in Brazil, has listed the program of the NFTs of the Amazon –Blockchain, Art and Youth, and put it on a waiting list. 

This is a project that tries to combine the Amazonian culture with NFT technology, but that is still awaiting final clearance before the other approved projects.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) verify the ownership of digital or physical assets through the use of blockchain technology. 

Amazon NFT project, proposed by CO2LAB+ LTDA located in Pará, is one of the most treasured cultural funding projects in Projeto Rouanet Juventude, which involves youth-based projects in Brazilian North, Northeast, and Central-West regions.

Cultural Funding Expands Amid Scrutiny

The project is one of the 32 cultural projects that have been chosen in this Amazon NFT project to share at least R$1.5 million per region. Proponents must be young people between 15 and 29 years, and they have to be local residents. 

The Rouanet Youth program will democratize cultural funding, particularly in underserved areas in the past.

Secretary of Cultural Promotion and Incentive, Henilton Menezes, emphasized that the aim of the program was to inject resources and stimulate investments in those areas that, historically, received little funding for cultural activities. He emphasized the importance of the program in helping to shape new cultural agents and training opportunities.

Shell Brazil Increases Culture Sponsorship.

Shell Brasil collaborates with MinC to aid this cultural thrust. When asked about the importance of culture in enhancing lives, Glauco Paiva, Executive Communications Manager at Shell Brazil, highlighted the importance of culture. 

He claimed that Shell sponsorship is geared towards expanding access and opportunities to young talent in the various regions of Brazil.

The classification was done through an interdisciplinary committee evaluating such criteria as geographic area, innovativeness, societal contribution, and compatibility with the brand strategy of Shell. Suggestions with a score higher than the thresholds were taken to the next stage of evaluation.

It is important to note that the previous Amazon NFT project in Brazil was the only one that had been subjected to a federal investigation due to claims of investor scams. 

This forms a tentative background for the present initiative. Waiting list status shows that the authorities are subjecting the proposals to close examination and will eventually provide final funding.

On September 15, 2025, it was announced in the Union Official Gazette of Brazil on the official list of classified projects

