Rumored Ripple NDA Suggests Trump, BlackRock, And JP Morgan Are Working With XRP Ledger

Rumors are spreading fast in the crypto world after a supposed leaked NDA linked Ripple to big names like Trump, BlackRock, and JPMorgan. According to a post by Stellar Rippler on X, the XRP Ledger may have ties to projects that connect digital identity, healthcare, and global settlement systems. At the same time, BlackRock’s new ETF, Trump’s healthcare policy moves, and JPMorgan’s focus on digital identity appear to fit into the same plan.

Leaked NDA Reveals Digital Identity And Healthcare Links To XRPL

The story began when an ex-banker using the alias @LordBelgrave claimed he had leaked one of Ripple’s NDAs with UBS. Most of the details were already in circulation, but one shocking part stood out, a reference to “Biometric Identity Mapping.” This idea points to technology connecting personal identity with global financial systems. It goes far beyond what many assumed Ripple was building.

According to the leak, Ripple may be developing tools that link digital identity with payments despite CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s earlier warnings about government control. At the time, most thought he was only talking about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Healthcare already shows evidence of this. Wellgistics Health recently announced an XRP Ledger–based payment system that will serve 6,500 U.S. pharmacies.

JPMorgan has already said that digital identity is the foundation of Web3. The World Economic Forum (WEF), describing how digital ID, compliance tracking, healthcare, and supply chains connect, promotes the same vision with its Blockchain Toolkit. Ripple’s involvement at high levels suggests it has a seat at the table.

Strategic Moves Connect Trump, BlackRock, And JPMorgan To XRPL

The leak looks even more critical when placed next to recent moves by global power players. BlackRock’s $XDNA ETF was launched on July 4th, the same day Trump pushed his “One Big Beautiful Bill” aimed at cutting healthcare costs. At the same time, Trump introduced his Digital Health Tech Ecosystem, while BlackRock’s ETF went live directly on the XRP Ledger.

The timing makes it look like the moves are connected. JPMorgan continues to drive forward with digital identity projects that match what Ripple is building. Ripple’s DNA Protocol connects to healthcare, identity, and payments, and tries to bring these systems onto the blockchain.

Ripple’s deals in Africa and the MENA region could not have happened randomly. Deals with Chipper Cash and Onafriq, plus DNA Protocol onboarding labs in African nations, show Ripple is not expanding randomly but appears to be using a targeted adoption strategy to spread the new system globally.

Finally, photos of Brad Garlinghouse standing with leaders from the IMF, SWIFT, and Christine Lagarde raise a big question: was Ripple always meant to be the chosen rail for the coming identity-health-finance merger? The rumored NDA, combined with these strategic moves, leads many in the crypto world to believe the answer could be yes.