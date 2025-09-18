Rumors Swirl: Is Saylor’s Strategy Quietly Backing Bitcoin and a Secret Meme Coin Presale?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 01:15
BullZilla 3426426

The crypto community thrives on rumors, and the latest one may be the most explosive yet: Michael Saylor and Strategy could be preparing to sell off portions of their stock holdings to pour fresh capital into Bitcoin, and a mysterious meme coin presale project.

While Bitcoin has long been Saylor’s obsession, whispers suggest this time the story is different. The rumor, dubbed MicroStrategy Bitcoin Rumor 2.0, suggests a diversification strategy that combines Bitcoin’s blue-chip stability with the asymmetric upside of a new meme coin presale.

Could this mark the first time an institutional giant is rumored to be targeting meme coins alongside Bitcoin? And if so, which presale project is the one drawing their attention?

Michael Saylor’s Legacy with Bitcoin

To understand why this rumor is causing waves, one must recall how Michael Saylor changed the game. In 2020, he transformed Strategy from a niche software firm into a Bitcoin treasury powerhouse, allocating billions into BTC and positioning his company as a corporate crypto proxy.

For years, he has doubled down, even financing Bitcoin purchases with debt and equity raises. Today, Strategy holds more than 2% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Saylor himself has become synonymous with long-term conviction, calling Bitcoin “digital Manhattan real estate.”

But now, if the rumors are to be believed, Saylor isn’t stopping at Bitcoin. The speculation is that part of the company’s stock holdings are being liquidated to fund purchases of BTC and a meme coin presale, a radical departure from the established playbook.

The Anonymous Meme Coin Presale Project

So what is this anonymous presale project? Community sleuths point to a set of clues:

  • It’s currently in BullZilla presale stages (Stage 3, Phase 2).
  • Over $460,000 has already been raised.
  • More than 1,600 holders are already in.
  • Around 26 billion tokens have been sold.
  • ROI projections suggest 7,918% upside from late-stage buys to the projected listing price.
  • An early presale entry promised more than 1,000% ROI for the first investors.
  • A price surge of 10.14% is already set for the next phase.

All of these details have led many to connect the dots: Could the unnamed presale project be BullZilla ($BZIL), possibly the best crypto to buy this month?

BullZilla 3426426 2

Why BullZilla $BZIL Fits the Rumor

BullZilla has quickly become one of the hottest narratives in presale investing ,  not just another meme coin with flashy marketing, but a project that blends internet culture with tangible mechanics designed to sustain momentum. Unlike many meme tokens that rely solely on hype cycles, BullZilla positions itself as a “meme coin with teeth,” offering real incentives for both early entry and long-term holding.

Progressive Presale Pricing

Every presale phase introduces a price increase, meaning early presale entry is rewarded handsomely. This creates urgency for investors, making it one of the best crypto to buy this month for those seeking quick positioning before the next phase.

 Roar Burn Mechanism

Scarcity drives value, and BullZilla enforces this with a token burn system. Each burn reduces supply, amplifying demand pressure. Scarcity is a key reason retail traders view it as the best crypto to buy this month.

HODL Furnace

BullZilla’s staking system promises attractive APYs, reportedly as high as 70%. This feature locks in tokens, preventing mass sell-offs at launch and making long-term holding attractive ,  again marking it as the best crypto to buy this month for yield-focused investors.

Community-Driven Branding

Meme coins rise on culture, and Bull Zilla is deeply rooted in meme virality. However, unlike typical hype tokens, it strikes a balance between culture and professional tokenomics. This duality is why many argue it is the best crypto to buy this month.

For a corporate player like Strategy, rumored to be exploring new meme coin exposure, these mechanics make BullZilla more than just noise. The combination of scarcity, staking rewards, and community-driven growth could justify speculation alongside Bitcoin in a treasury strategy that balances stability with exponential upside.

For retail traders searching for the best crypto to buy this month, the rumor itself adds rocket fuel. Whether or not Strategy is truly behind the whispers, the possibility of institutional money circling BullZilla turns it into more than just a meme coin, it becomes a narrative play with real staying power.

BullZilla 3426426 1

Bitcoin vs. New Meme Coin: A Balancing Act

The rumored strategy sets up a fascinating contrast: Bitcoin vs new meme coin.

  • Bitcoin: The established store of value, with institutional credibility and long-term security.
  • Meme Coin Presale: The wild card, capable of delivering outsized ROI for relatively small allocations.

Together, they represent two sides of the same coin: one to preserve corporate capital, the other to chase exponential growth. If this hybrid thesis is real, it could change how institutions think about crypto, and explain why insiders are calling BullZilla the best crypto to buy this month.

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

Even if the rumor proves exaggerated, it highlights three important trends in September 2025:

  1. Bitcoin’s Stall at $116K

While Bitcoin remains strong, it has stalled at a key resistance level. Institutions may be seeking ways to keep momentum alive.

  1. Rise of Meme Coin Presales

Retail investors used to see presales as gambles, but structured projects like BullZilla are redefining them ,  cementing their spot among the best crypto to buy this month.

  1. Speculative Curiosity Drives Markets

Rumors alone can move markets. Just the possibility of Saylor backing a presale has already spurred conversations about the best crypto to buy this month.

Final Thoughts: Curiosity or Conviction?

At this point, the idea that Strategy is quietly buying into a meme coin presale is pure rumor. There’s no hard evidence. But crypto thrives on speculation, and this narrative combines everything traders love: institutional giants, Bitcoin dominance, and a secret meme coin.

If the anonymous presale project does turn out to be BullZilla ($BZIL), then the whispers about it being the best crypto to buy this month may carry more truth than many expect. And if Saylor is indeed behind it, the crypto world could be on the brink of its most surprising corporate allocation yet.

Until then, one question lingers across X threads and Telegram chats: Is BullZilla really the meme coin that Michael Saylor doesn’t want you to know about ,  at least not yet?

BullZilla 3426426 3

For More Information: 

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.16-0.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,597.28-0.81%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5209-1.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12685+0.15%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin. According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “ radically different assets ” and solve different problems. “Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both.” The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old. “The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable ,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.” Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted . The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage. “This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green. Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold. “I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.” I don't think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being gold. They're both apolitical stores of value. Gold lower vol, Bitcoin higher vol. Investors seeking apolitical SOVs will like both. Rather, I think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) June 20, 2025 Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said. He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand. “We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”
Threshold
T$0.01689+0.23%
Union
U$0.009252-7.14%
CryptoNews2025/06/23 17:34
