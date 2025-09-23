Sahara Al's latest roadmap revealed: DeFi asset management agent launched in Q4, token utility expanded

PANews reported on September 23rd that Sahara AI announced its latest roadmap, with its first vertical agent, "DeFi Copilot," expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. This product will focus on simplifying on-chain interactions and asset management, lowering the barrier to entry for users in DeFi. Beyond DeFi, more vertical agents are in the pipeline, expected to be deployed to meet the needs of enterprises and specific industries.

Additionally, the Sahara platform will upgrade its enterprise-level data services, providing enhanced management and control tools and collaboration systems to support the implementation of large-scale AI applications. The Sahara Chain mainnet is about to launch, with $SAHARA serving as the native gas, supporting staking, governance, and cross-chain execution.