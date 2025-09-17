Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, with a rollout to Spain planned as Europe’s largest lenders accelerate crypto services.

Grupo Santander’s digital bank Openbank is expanding in Europe with a new offering for German clients amid rising demand for crypto assets.

The bank said Tuesday that customers in Germany can now buy, sell and hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (POL) and Cardano (ADA) directly on its platform.

According to Santander, the new service integrates crypto alongside Openbank’s existing investment products, eliminating the need for third-party platforms and operating under the European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework.

