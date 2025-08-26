SBI Group Partners with Chainlink to Build Crypto Banking Tools

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 05:19
Threshold
T$0.01583-4.75%
RealLink
REAL$0.05807-0.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10033-0.38%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21522-3.56%
  • SBI Group partnered with Chainlink to build crypto tools for banks, starting in Japan and later across Asia Pacific.
  • The deal focuses on tokenized assets, cross border payments, and stablecoin reserve verification using Chainlink’s tech.
  • This comes as SBI expands in crypto with Circle, Ripple, and Startale, while Japan prepares to approve a yen based stablecoin.

Japan’s big financial player, SBI Group, is teaming up with Chainlink to bring new crypto tools to banks, starting in Japan and spreading to other parts of Asia Pacific.

The partnership will start in Japan and later expand across the Asia Pacific region. Announced on Sunday, the partnership will focus on creating tools for tokenized assets and stablecoin verification, aiming to make blockchain more useful for banks and businesses.

New Tools for Finance

SBI and Chainlink plan to develop tools for things like onchain bonds and cross border payments using Chainlink’s technology. They’ll also use Chainlink’s data tools to provide real time asset value data for tokenized funds and verify stablecoin reserves on the blockchain.

Chainlink’s co-founder, Sergey Nazarov, said they’ve been working with SBI for a while on stablecoin settlements and advanced fund tokenization, and now they’re ready to roll these out on a bigger scale. 

SBI’s chair, Yoshitaka Kitao, added that the partnership will help push stablecoin based transactions that meet regulations, enhancing digital asset use in Japan and beyond.

This is SBI’s fourth crypto deal in days, following partnerships with Circle for USDC, Ripple for Ripple USD, and Startale for a 24/7 tokenized stock trading platform.

Japan’s Financial Services Agency is also set to approve a yen based stablecoin next month, led by JPYC, which could tie into SBI’s plans.

SBI VC Trade, the group’s crypto arm, is preparing to launch Ripple’s stablecoin by March 2026 and promote USDC in Japan, underscoring its deeper move into the crypto market.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/sbi-group-partners-with-chainlink-to-build-crypto-banking-tools-in-japan/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02602-6.57%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5134-8.58%
Pi Network
PI$0.33651-3.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 04:56
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000289-17.19%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.013-7.14%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08816+1.41%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Injective ETF Proposal from Canary Triggers SEC Public Input Phase

From DAO to ApeCo: ApeCoin community backs founder-led governance overhaul