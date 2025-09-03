SEC and CFTC Approve Spot Crypto Trading on Registered Exchanges

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 07:52
Key Points:
  • Key regulatory changes by SEC and CFTC
  • Impact on U.S. crypto market
  • Bitcoin’s performance amid changes

On September 2, 2025, the U.S. SEC and CFTC approved registered exchanges to offer spot crypto trading, enhancing trading options for U.S. investors.

The decision is anticipated to boost onshore trading activity, facilitate regulatory clarity, and attract institutional capital into the U.S. crypto market.

Implications of the Regulatory Change

This regulatory adjustment is expected to shift crypto trading from offshore to onshore venues. Enhanced regulatory clarity and flexibility, as seen in the Senate Banking Committee digital asset market structure legislation discussion draft, are projected to increase capital flow into the U.S. markets.

The announcement was met with notable approval within the financial community. Increased trading option availability was highlighted by industry experts. Atkins emphasized the importance of market participants having the freedom to choose trade venues, a sentiment echoed in Behnam’s testimony on digital asset market regulations.

Bitcoin’s market status exhibits resilience, with a current price of $111,326.56, contributing to a staggering market cap of 2.22 trillion USD. Despite the recent 2.38% increase over 24 hours, its 30-day value shows a slight decrease. Bitcoin’s dominance persists at 58.03%. These figures from CoinMarketCap suggest notable investor activity.

Bitcoin Reaches $111,326 with 58.03% Market Dominance

Did you know? In May 2025, the SEC removed restrictive policies on digital asset custody, marking a regulatory pivot toward more inclusive crypto trading environments, directly impacting the current increase in permissible trade activities.

According to the Coincu research team, anticipated regulatory shifts signal a fortified U.S. market, potentially amplifying international crypto appeal. Expanding trading options may foster increased institutional participation, enhancing liquidity and tech development within the crypto economy, as outlined in the CFTC’s digital asset hub for resources and regulations.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:39 UTC on September 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-cftc-spot-crypto-trading-approval/

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-cftc-spot-crypto-trading-approval/
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
Bitcoin Price Could Surge to $150K After Two Major Whales Exit

Nakamoto CEO David Bailey has shared his perspective on Bitcoin’s recent price action, causing interesting debates among many traders and investors in the crypto space. According to him, two whales are the sole reason for Bitcoin’s price stagnancy. Basically, he said that once these major players finish offloading their positions, the path could be open […]
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
