SEC and CFTC to Host Joint Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 23:56
DAR Open Network
D$0.0315+3.04%
Union
U$0.01002-8.74%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,243.11+1.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09756-0.62%
Movement
MOVE$0.1161+1.39%
Key Points:
  • SEC and CFTC to discuss crypto regulation at a roundtable.
  • Regulatory coordination aimed at fostering market innovation.
  • Focus on harmonizing definitions and reducing regulatory gaps.

On September 29, 2025, the SEC and CFTC will hold a roundtable in the United States to discuss regulatory coordination for cryptocurrency, DeFi, and related financial products.

The discussion aims to harmonize regulations, potentially enhancing market access for innovative crypto products by reducing regulatory discrepancies, thus impacting BTC, ETH, and related assets.

SEC and CFTC Jointly Address Crypto Market Regulation

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have announced a joint initiative to coordinate cryptocurrency regulation. This roundtable event, scheduled for September 29, 2025, will include significant discussions on harmonizing definitions, reporting standards, and regulatory exemptions among both agencies. According to the enthusiastic market watchers, this represents a formidable move toward more integrated U.S. market structures.

The CFTC and SEC will explore mechanisms to simplify existing frameworks, thereby providing innovators and investors with both clarity and predictability. In the words of Paul S. Atkins, SEC Chairman:

Market reactions have been generally positive, with investors and agencies applauding the step toward regulatory clarity. Statements from SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham highlight the potential for market transformation by creating a jurisdictional advantage in crypto innovation and investor protection.

Bitcoin Price Surges Amid Regulatory Integration Efforts

Did you know? The SEC and CFTC’s move to integrate market regulation aligns with a broader historical trend, as earlier initiatives such as the approval of Bitcoin futures ETFs led to a market boost and increased trading volumes.

As of 14:09 UTC on September 5, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $112,707.08, with a market cap of $2.24 trillion, showcasing a dominant market position of 57.84% according to CoinMarketCap data. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $54.22 billion, with a price increase of 2.54% in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:09 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Research from the Coincu team suggests that this coordinated regulatory effort may lead to increased capital inflows into U.S. exchanges. The alignment of regulatory standards can potentially enhance the market’s competitive edge, leading to a stronger investment landscape in the long run.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-cftc-crypto-regulation-roundtable/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

Google got slammed with a €2.95 billion ($3.45 billion) fine on Friday by European Union regulators over how it runs its advertising technology business. The fine, one of the biggest antitrust penalties in EU history, is tied to accusations that Google has been using its size to rig the adtech market in its favor. The […]
FINE
FINE$0.0000000013994-9.08%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 01:31
Share
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+6.84%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06405+2.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016247-6.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+6.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:57
Share

Trending News

More

EU hits Google with €2.95B fine over adtech dominance

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team