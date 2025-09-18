SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/18 17:55
Union
U$0.014244+7.68%
Solana
SOL$246.6+5.26%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,276.31+0.85%
Capverse
CAP$0.15856+0.91%
XRP
XRP$3.1246+3.39%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%

Grayscale’s Digital Large-Cap Fund (GDLC) has been approved for listing and trading by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This coincides with the introduction of new ETF listing guidelines that make the process easier for issuers.

Multi-Asset Crypto ETF Gets Go-ahead

Peter Mintzberg, Grayscale’s CEO, shared the news in a September 18 X post, noting that the company’s team is “working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market.”

The fund tracks the CoinDesk Large Cap Select Index and will operate with daily cash creation and redemption of 10,000-share baskets. Shares will trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GDLC, offering investors access to various digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

The green light comes after a months-long process that began with Grayscale’s June filing to convert GDLC from a private trust into a publicly traded ETF. NYSE Arca submitted its rule change proposal on July 1, causing the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets to approve the listing.

However, the agency issued a temporary stay the following day amid internal concerns over multi-asset crypto ETFs. In mid-August, the asset manager filed a legal challenge, arguing that the financial watchdog had missed its statutory deadline under the Exchange Act. This prompted the agency to lift its order and grant full approval on September 17.

New Crypto ETF Listing Framework

On the same day, the SEC also cleared new rules to adopt generic listing standards for exchange-traded products (ETPs) that hold spot commodities, including digital assets.

The move is expected to speed up the path to market for new ETFs by removing the lengthy 19(b) rule filing process, which can stretch up to 240 days and requires the regulator to issue a direct ruling. Under the new system, ETF issuers can work directly with exchanges such as Nasdaq, NYSE, or CBOE. If their product meets the requirements, the exchange can proceed with registering it.

Meanwhile, the listing and trading of p.m.-settled options on the Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index and the Mini-Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index, including third-Friday, nonstandard, and quarterly expirations, has also been given the green light.

Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, said the “crypto ETF floodgates” are about to open, with a surge of new filings and launches expected. He added that the investment products will provide a bridge between traditional finance and DeFi, giving mainstream access to digital assets.

The post SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2823-1.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16374+2.30%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06926-24.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+5.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5564+7.60%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why