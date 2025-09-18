SEC Approves Universal Standard for Digital Asset Listings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 17:37
B
B$0.50315-4.99%
Union
U$0.014233+7.60%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197654+2.16%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005098+0.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08898+2.20%

Key Points:SEC approves a universal listing standard for digital asset ETPs.This change facilitates innovation and investor access.Positive reactions from market participants such as Grayscale. The SEC has approved a universal listing standard enabling U.S. exchanges to list and trade spot commodity ETPs, including digital assets, without individual rule change proposals. This regulatory shift potentially increases access to digital asset investment products, impacting institutional flows and market dynamics for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. SEC Unveils New Listing Framework for Digital Assets The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today approved a universal listing standard for exchange-traded products (ETPs) that hold spot commodities, including digital assets. This allows national securities exchanges to list and trade commodity trust shares without submitting individual rule change proposals under Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins emphasized that this approval supports the capital markets’ role as a platform for global digital asset innovation. Immediate changes from this decision include the ability for exchanges like NYSE Arca and Cboe to list digital asset ETPs more efficiently. This eases market access, potentially increasing institutional participation. It aligns with investor demand for simplified and inclusive trading of digital assets, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, through trusted U.S. exchanges. Paul Atkins, SEC Chairman, “By approving these universal listing standards, we ensure that the capital markets continue to be the best platform for global digital asset frontier innovation. This approval helps maximize investor choice and promote innovation by simplifying the listing process and lowering the barriers for investors to access digital asset products in the trusted U.S. capital markets.”The industry’s reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Market participants like Grayscale and other ETP issuers anticipate faster product suite expansions. This change lowers barriers for both retail and institutional flows. Atkins’ statement highlights the strategy of maximizing investor choice while promoting innovation within regulated U.S. capital markets. SEC’s Move Boosts Market Access and Innovation Did you know? This SEC approval mirrors regulatory approaches in markets like Canada, where ease of access to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) helped significantly boost trading and adoption. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently valued at $117,191.48 with a market cap of $2.33 trillion and market dominance at 56.94%. Over the past 24 hours, BTC’s price has increased by 0.35%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $66.51 billion. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:07 UTC on September 18, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu research suggest that the SEC’s move could lead to substantial growth in digital asset trading volume and enhanced liquidity. This regulatory ease may boost innovation, support broader adoption, and encourage technological advancements within the cryptocurrency sector, given the reduced ambiguity in market entry requirements.Market fluctuations, such as those observed in key indexes, may also correlate with recent adjustments in digital asset frameworks. For instance, recent reports suggest potential impacts in areas related to Bitcoin and institutional activity. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-universal-listing-digital-assets/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2823-1.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16374+2.30%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06926-24.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+5.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5564+7.60%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why