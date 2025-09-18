The post SEC Clears the Way for Spot Crypto ETFs with New Generic Rules appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
The U.S. SEC has approved new listing standards that simplify the process for launching spot crypto ETFs under the ’33 Act. Cryptocurrencies with listed futures on Coinbase, currently about 12 to 15 coins, will now qualify automatically, removing the need for separate case-by-case approvals. This change streamlines regulatory procedures, cutting delays and hurdles, while opening wider access for spot crypto ETFs. The decision marks a major step toward expanding crypto investment options in U.S. markets.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.