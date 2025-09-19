The SEC’s bold move to fast-track crypto exchange-traded products ignites a fiery internal clash, signaling a pivotal moment in Wall Street’s digital asset evolution. SEC’s Fast-Track Crypto Move Sparks Fierce Commissioner Divide Over Standards Two U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) commissioners offered starkly different perspectives on Sept. 17 after the agency approved generic listing […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-commissioners-clash-over-crypto-listing-standards-with-etf-surge-set-to-unleash/